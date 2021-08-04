What to order this week from Akira Back, Gemma Steakhouse and more

We’re still not sure what the restrictions for dining in restaurants will entail post 18 August, but we know that food delivery still remains to be the default option for eating well in this pandemic today.

Since Circuit Breaker last year, restaurants, hotels, and diners have navigated the situation by diversifying into food delivery — even if their dishes are best had in the locale itself. Yet, with so many options are around, you’re bound to get cross-eyed sooner or later. Our goal? To steer you in the direction of the week’s most delicious dishes, each one tried and tested by the team to ensure the most honest of opinions.

This week, we’re seeing a bevy of mouthwatering options that’ll serve any group size, from the lone diner to a family feast that’s perfect for a celebration at home. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Gemma Steakhouse)