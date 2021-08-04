What to order this week from Akira Back, Gemma Steakhouse and more

We’re still not sure what the restrictions for dining in restaurants will entail post 18 August, but we know that food delivery still remains to be the default option for eating well in this pandemic today.
Since Circuit Breaker last year, restaurants, hotels, and diners have navigated the situation by diversifying into food delivery — even if their dishes are best had in the locale itself. Yet, with so many options are around, you’re bound to get cross-eyed sooner or later. Our goal? To steer you in the direction of the week’s most delicious dishes, each one tried and tested by the team to ensure the most honest of opinions.
This week, we’re seeing a bevy of mouthwatering options that’ll serve any group size, from the lone diner to a family feast that’s perfect for a celebration at home. Read on for the full list.
(Hero and featured image credit: Gemma Steakhouse)
While the thought behind a homemade dinner for two on date night seems pretty heartwarming, we can only imagine the inevitable mess and possibility of burnt or undercooked food. If you’ve got high expectations for the meal, the solution is simple: grab the Two Good to Share set from Akira Back.
The seven-course meal comes with just about everything you’ll want to have. Think rolls of sushi stuffed with unagi and crispy pork belly, wagyu tacos, and a chicken roll with truffle potato puree and teriyaki sauce. If you aren’t a fan of greens, you’re in luck. The meal is nutritiously balanced with a serving of a tender block of eggplant that’s been marinated with sweet miso and crowned with cheese, and the restaurant’s signature AB Mushroom Pizza doesn’t disappoint either. The meal winds down with a Pecan Tart that’s drizzled with caramel miso, but nothing beats washing it all down with some beer or sake as an add-on.
Bummed that you can’t head out for a celebration like you originally planned? Don’t fret — we don’t think your meal at home can get any better with Gemma Steakhouse’s Signature T-Bone Fiorentina Set Menu for four. Besides a 1.4-kilogram Signature T-Bone Fiorentina that’ll steal the spotlight with its buttery pink slices, we were enamoured by everything else the set came with too. Of the three starters, we particularly enjoyed the 12-Spices Swordfish Belly with Grilled Green Asparagus, as well as the Challans Duck Prosciutto with Burrata Campana, two scrumptious dishes that set the scene for the mains to come.
Carbs were plated in the form of a creamy Handrolled Trofie pasta with Smoked Scamorza Cheese and Roasted Maitake, as well as a fluffy Whipped Agria Potato to keep everyone at the table sated. The generous set also came with pints of gelato with up to four flavours of your choice. We paired the refreshing summery Lorenzini Cantaloupe with the umami Manjimup Black Truffle, and added some brown butter crumble, mini meringues and candied nuts for good measure.
If you’re on the hunt for a delicious, quick bento fix during your arduous work-from-home hours, then the Epicurean Lunch Set from Brasserie Les Saveurs will do you good. The three-course meal — in a sleek St. Regis box, no less — comes with an appetiser, a main and a dessert of your choice, including four sauce pockets that sit nicely within the set.
While options like the Steamed Barramundi, Roasted Salmon and Beef Tenderloin were available for our mains, we went with the hearty Iberico Pork Loin, a lean, tender pork loin roll with baby carrots, carrot purée and a sweet honey apple jus. In between bites, we dug into the refreshing burrata salad, before rounding up the meal with a serving of Basque burnt cheesecake and berry compote.
Sometimes all we want is a break from the monotony. We spent one of our weekdays with a hearty breakfast, before skipping lunch in anticipation for a The Art of Afternoon Tea from JW Marriott South Beach. The three-tiered affair came dressed in savouries like the foie gras mousse tart with port wine jelly, the caviar “tin” with scallop tartare, and the choux pastry stuffed with lobster cream and roe. More of a dessert person? This set sees six different sweet items (two each), including treats like the praline sunflower seed choux, the pesto pine nut gateux de voyage and the strawberry balsamic mascarpone.
Afternoon tea wouldn’t be complete without scones and tea. We savoured the plain scone and the pistachio chocolate scone with some clotted cream, lemon curd and raspberry rose jam, while sipping on some tea from TWG. The best part? The Art of Afternoon Tea is now available at a introductory price of S$59 nett (regular price of S$84 nett), not applicable with any promotions or discounts.
Perhaps a casual family meal is more up your alley. Sofitel Singapore City Centre has a generous Family Whole Corn-fed Chicken Set that serves three to four hungry diners. A classic summer dish from France, award-winning chef Chef Jean-Charles Dubois from Racines included a bevy of specialty sauces to accompany it with. We paired the juicy, tender slices with timeless Basil Peso sauce, and then took it up a notch with an appetising Szechuan sauce too.
Apart from the salad and colourful roasted vegetables, we were pleasantly surprised by deceptively simple Mashed Potato too — buttery, creamy and so very addictive.