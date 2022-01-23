A decade ago, those who were looking to transition to a more plant-based lifestyle would have found it quite the challenge.

Yet, with so many meat-free alternatives available these days, going vegan, vegetarian (or flexitarian) has never been easier. These substitutes are crafted to look, feel and even taste like the real deal, so they’re a great way for those trying to dip their toes into the world of plant-based gastronomy.

Not sure which ones or where to get some of these products to try? Don’t fret. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular plant-based meats in Singapore — sans the physical grocery shopping. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Impossible Foods)

11 plant-based meat alternatives and where to buy them in Singapore: