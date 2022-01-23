A decade ago, those who were looking to transition to a more plant-based lifestyle would have found it quite the challenge.
Yet, with so many meat-free alternatives available these days, going vegan, vegetarian (or flexitarian) has never been easier. These substitutes are crafted to look, feel and even taste like the real deal, so they’re a great way for those trying to dip their toes into the world of plant-based gastronomy.
Not sure which ones or where to get some of these products to try? Don’t fret. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular plant-based meats in Singapore — sans the physical grocery shopping. Read on for the full list.
(Hero and featured image credit: Impossible Foods)
11 plant-based meat alternatives and where to buy them in Singapore:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Plant Pioneers Meat Free Meatballs
- Impossible Meat Plant Based Beef
- Beyond Meat Burger Patties
- Quorn Dim Sum Shao Mai
- Beyond Meat Hot Italian Sausage
- OmniMeat Luncheon
- OmniMeat Strip
- Heura Original Chunks
- Gardein Sweet and Tangy BBQ Wings
- HAPPIEE! Plant-Based Chickiee Popcorn
- Harvest Gourmet Schnitzel
UK-based Sainsbury’s has its own-label plant-based range, Plant Pioneers, and it’s available in Singapore too. These meat-free meatballs are made with rehydrated, textured soya protein and onion, and they make for a great substitute in an easy meatball sandwich or a simple pasta dish for dinner.
(Image credit: @bitesinthecity via Instagram)
Just about the most popular meat-free alternative, Impossible Meat’s plant-based beef is great for whipping up any mince-meat dish you fancy. From a comforting bowl of mapo tofu to a casserole of Shepard’s pie ready to impress, the possibilities are truly endless when it comes to this minced beef substitute.
You could technically shape your Beyond Beef mince into a burger patty, but we don’t always have the time to do so. These ready-shaped burger patties are the perfect size for you to sizzle them on the grill — no fuss, or meat, needed.
4 /11
Let’s face it: vegetarian shao mai’s aren’t for everyone. Sure, they exist, but they’re a little trickier to get hold of. Enter Quorn’s ready-to-eat Shao Mai, a dim sum favourite that’s crafted with Quorn fillet (mainly made with mycoprotein, egg white and yeast extract), alongside mushrooms and carrots, making it both meat-free and cholesterol-free.
Sausages are some of our favourite guilty pleasures, especially when it comes to barbeque night. If you’re thinking of going plant-based without wanting to give up on the satisfying bite of a sausage in your hot dog, Beyond Meat’s Hot Italian Sausage will prove to be a great alternative. Whether on the griddle, skillet or grill, these hefty bangers are sure to satisfy.
6 /11
If you can only choose one plant-based item on this list, it’d have to be the OmniMeat Luncheon. After all, luncheon meat (also known as spam) is labelled as a Class 1 carcinogenic to humans. In other words, it has been scientifically proven to be an agent that can cause cancer. This luncheon meat alternative is made with soy, wheat, beet and coconut oil and contains zero cholesterol and carcinogenic nitrates.
7 /11
We use a ton of meat strips in our stir-fried dishes, so it makes perfect sense there would be a meat-free substitute for it as well. The OmniMeat Strip is created mainly out of soy, wheat, beet and sunflower oil, making it a protein-rich alternative to the regular pork shoulder. The formula is cruelty-free, non-GMO and contains no added hormones as well.
8 /11
Chicken is one of the most common meats we have regularly, so it’s heartening to know there are vegetarian options that mimick the taste and texture of our favourite meat. These soy-based chicken chunks from Heura are great as a roasted snack on their own, and they work perfectly well in stir-fried dishes and stews too.
You won’t have to miss out on your favourite chicken wings at the Barbeque anymore. These Sweet and Tangy BBQ Wings from Gardein are marinated in a mildly spicy sauce so all you have to do is pop them on the grill and get ready to dig in.
Growthwell Foods, a leading manufacturer of plant-based alternatives for meat and seafood for the Southeast Asian market, has launched HAPPIEE!, in the Singaporean market. The HAPPIEE! Plant-Based Chickiee Popcorn, is the perfect soy-based snack to dig into during your weekend movie marathon, and is best had with your favourite dip.
HAPPIEE! is currently also available at selected Cold Storage and FairPrice outlets.
11 /11
Nestle’s new plant-based brand, Harvest Gourmet, is the perfect halal meat-free alternative for any cook at home. The Harvest Gourmet Schnitzel, for instance, can be simply prepared in the air fryer and served with rice — we love a good Japanese curry to pair for a delicious meal under 20 minutes at home. Need something even simpler? Stuff these it within two slices of bread and your favourite sauces for the ultimate guilt-free sando.