Here’s where to buy the best kaya in Singapore to elevate breakfast with

Ask any Singaporean what their ideal breakfast is and many will mention the homely meal of pale green kaya spread on buttered toast, occasionally accompanied by jiggly soft-boiled eggs and a dash of dark sauce.

Some of us might even recall our mothers or grandmothers lovingly stirring the paste over the kitchen stove, with a sweet, heady fragrance enveloping the room as she piled the pot with coconut milk and pandan leaves.

Whatever your memory with the iconic spread is, one thing’s for sure: us Singaporeans still can’t get enough of it. The best kaya in Singapore today can be found in traditional Nyonya and Hainanese variants, with the former boasting a rich pandan flavour and deeper green hue, and the latter being sweeter and brown in colour.

Opt for bold flavours such as saffron and gula melaka from contemporary brands if you’re feeling adventurous. Read on for our list of heritage artisans and modern establishments that have made it their mission to uphold the luscious jam’s legacy.

(Featured and hero image credit: @thebakeanista)