He’s the man behind Bangkok’s Le Du (ranked 4th on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021) and its sister restaurant Baan— all of which are lauded restaurants.

He dared put ants on the dining table not because it’s a newfangled foraging trend, but because it’s one of Thailand’s most cherished culinary traditions. Banker-turned-chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, is clearly a man on the move. His focus on Thailand’s hyper-seasonal ingredients combined with modern cooking techniques gained from working at star-studded restaurants in New York City has named him one of Thailand’s — if not Asia’s — culinary rockstars.

Despite spending countless nights at the head of a fine-dining restaurant, Chef Ton (as he’s popularly known) credits his successful career to his grandmother’s down-to-earth cooking and street-side grub. Which means there’s no better person to ask for recommendations for where to eat in Bangkok given that he knows the cuisine intimately.

We ask the chef for expert tips on where to eat in his home city, and he reveals his favourites.

Here where to eat in Bangkok, according to Le Du’s Chef Ton: