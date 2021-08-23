Where to eat the best handmade traditional xiao long bao in Singapore

It’s no surprise that the elegant xiao long bao has become a hot favourite among dim sum-loving Singaporeans.

Diners are intrigued by the dainty pockets of steamed broth and meat — a lovely contrast of textures and flavours that have kept many hooked on bamboo basket after bamboo basket. Just as har gow and siew mai are quintessential dim sum orders, the xiao long bao has now become a staple snack for indulgent afternoon teas.

Making xiao long bao requires some deft hands. The dough needs to be rolled out paper-thin, then folded up quickly and neatly to ensure all its minced pork stuffing stays within. The precious soup ‘surprise’ is an ingenious invention. Besides minced meat, chefs also stuff chopped up aspic (read: gelatinised stock) into each dumpling, which ‘melts’ after a quick steam.

These days the xiao long bao has become an elevated offering in upscale restaurants and chain eateries, all boasting a myriad of flavours from laksa to black truffle. Traditional versions are instead found in down-to-earth hawker stalls, manned by casual cooks and chefs that have once whipped up a culinary storm in China.

Here’s where to enjoy handmade and traditional xiao long bao in Singapore besides Din Tai Fung and Paradise Dynasty, each steamed to order and ready to be enjoyed any time of the day.