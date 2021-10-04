Where to find the best kaya toast in Singapore

Think Singapore and a few iconic dishes come to mind.

Chilli crab, of course remains top spot, but another staple lingers in the minds of many: kaya toast. More than just a tourist must-eat (name one foreign celebrity that hasn’t said they wanted to try this while they were here), kaya toast is a classic breakfast menu that’s loved for its simplicity, not to mention the harmonious blend of sweet, toasty, and savoury textures and flavours all at once.

There are only three components to this nostalgic number: cold butter, kaya and bread.

Yet there are tons of variations that can be found. There are those who prefer their bread soft and fluffy, while others like theirs kissed by a charcoal grill for that oh-so-satisfying crunch. Some locales offer the sweeter gula melaka kaya spread, and traditional Hainanese joints tend to serve up a custard-like version that’s much more pandan-forward.

Besides old coffeeshops like Heap Seng Leong, this list also includes a version from Good Morning Nanyang Cafe that replaces white bread with orange ciabatta for a modern twist.

Beyond the ever dependable Ya Kun, here are six other spots to get the best kaya toast in Singapore from.

(Hero and featured image credit: Hungry Onion and @prunedfingers/Instagram respectively)