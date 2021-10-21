Where to find the fluffiest (and crispiest) appam in Singapore

Appam (read: ap-pom) is like the forgotten, local sister to the Western pancakes and crepes, only it really shouldn’t be.

The dish, which originated from South India, seems simple enough: made from a mixture of fermented rice batter and coconut milk, the connection is then poured onto a appachatti, a shallow bowl-like pan to create a dish that’s at once fluffy and crispy.

Seems simple enough, right? Not quite. Amateur cooks trying to recreate its soft, fluffy core and beautifully lacy sides at home usually fail miserably. Common issues include the batter not being able to rise in the middle, or a hopper that constantly sticks to the pan. You might even risk undercooking the centre of the appam if you’re constantly worried about burning the sides.

Thanks to Singapore’s significant Indian population, we won’t have to fret over making some at home. Just pop by a stall and you’ll get delicious, freshly made ones served with plenty of orange sugar and grated coconut on the side. Many locales around the island have also upgraded their versions with a combination of sweet and savoury toppings to appeal to the younger crowd.

If you’re looking for your next breakfast inspiration, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s where to find the best appam in Singapore

(Hero and featured image credit: Kotuwa)