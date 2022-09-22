Here’s where you’ll find the best burgers in Singapore

From hawker centres to haute restaurants, burgers are everywhere in Singapore. Here’s our guide to picking out the best ones.

For this list, we’re focusing on the smaller guys. Not that there’s anything wrong with Five Guys and Shake Shack, but these purveyors offer their own stylistic take on the classic American meal backed by top ingredients.

The places include Burgerlabo, restauranteur Ken Loon’s R&D lab to create a better burger, and Three Buns, which represents chef Adam Penney’s quest to perfect the dish. From the west coast of the US comes 25 Degrees Burger, while New York provides Black Tap.

Proudly American as well is Burger Bar New York, which slings them from a graffitied-laden diner, while England brings us a local branch of Burger & Lobster. Homegrown brands are just as deserving of a mention, including Meatsmith, (Working Title) | Burger Bar, and Wildfire Burgers. See below for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: 25 Degrees Burger, Wine & Liquor Bar & Black Tap Singapore)

9 places to get the best burgers in Singapore