Lifestyle Asia
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Where to find the best chicken rice in Bangkok (outside of Pratunam)
Where to find the best chicken rice in Bangkok (outside of Pratunam)
Food & Drink
21 Aug 2022 09:00 AM

Where to find the best chicken rice in Bangkok (outside of Pratunam)

Lifestyle Asia
Where to find the best chicken rice in Bangkok (outside of Pratunam)
Food & Drink
Where to find the best chicken rice in Bangkok (outside of Pratunam)

This has been simultaneously one of the most difficult and one of the easiest stories for us to research. Here are the best chicken rice spots in Bangkok.

We know that when it comes to chicken rice, everybody in Bangkok has a street-side favourite. Whether it’s your go-to drunk food or your must-have breakfast dish, Hainanese chicken rice (or Thai-style Hainanese chicken rice) is a time-tested and deeply beloved dish for many. In fact, Bangkokians can get really territorial and worked up about their chicken rice recommendations.

Some swear by Soi Convent as the place to get chicken rice. Others are Team Kaeo Pochana. Most of us have engaged in Pratunam’s Go-Ang versus Kuang Heng debate at least once in our lives. And many more have simply resorted to good old Boon Tong Kee.

Bangkok is packed with great chicken rice options, and that’s a fact. Here, we decided to cut through a lot of the noise to provide a fool-proof and fail-safe list of great chicken rice spots to bookmark. We’ve kept our list short and specific, as many popular spots don’t have social media presence, and may be a little trickier to find.

Perhaps you’re on holiday in Thailand and want to see what the hype is all about, or perhaps you just want to switch up your regular order. From the classics to the more contemporary, find our list of the best chicken rice in Bangkok below (bar Pratunam, of course).

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Hai Num Nang]

Where to find the best chicken rice in Bangkok

Jump To / Table of Contents

The most famous chicken rice in Bangkok: Ruenton at the Montien Hotel

1 /5

The most famous chicken rice in Bangkok: Ruenton at the Montien Hotel

The Montien Hotel is synonymous with Hainanese chicken rice, and anyone who has been to its Ruenton restaurant will be quick to see why. Diners order it without even looking at the menu, sometimes even before being seated. Extremely popular, but also understandably so, the chicken rice here comes with all the trimmings: boiled chicken (with or without skin), oil-cooked rice, four dipping sauces, clear chicken broth, and veggies. The Montien Hotel recently unveiled its newly-renovated interiors, too, so now is an especially good time to go visit.

find out more
Price-friendly and delicious: Boon Tong Kiat

2 /5

Price-friendly and delicious: Boon Tong Kiat

A lot more casual but just as flavourful, Boon Tong Kiat is a spot that many Bangkokians swear by. Poached in oil and soy sauce before serving, the chicken here is tender and juicy, served with a great selection of dipping sauces to suit. Boon Tong Kiat takes on a more Singaporean perspective with its menu, also offering other favourites like Bak Kut Teh and Hokkien noodles. Priced at THB65 (approx. S$25), it’s an authentic chicken rice well worth trying — and well worth ordering a double serving for.

[Image Credit: @cartogramme/Instagram]

find out more
To share with friends: Hai Num Nang

3 /5

To share with friends: Hai Num Nang

Hai Num Nang is lesser mainstream, but serves up a beautifully plated chicken rice, very much revered for the rice itself. What’s good here is that dishes can be shared between two to three, or three to five people, and you could even get the whole chicken if you’re with a bigger group. There are also other Chinese favourites like mapo tofu on the menu here.

find out more
Contemporary and cool: Hoong Rice Shop

4 /5

Contemporary and cool: Hoong Rice Shop

For those who are looking for a more minimalistic approach to their chicken rice, check out Hoong Rice Shop. The Silom eatery is pretty hidden, but delivers plenty of cool points if you do find it. They sous vide the chicken here, and serve gravy out of a teapot for extra ‘grammability, for a chicken rice dish that is certainly not your conventional. They also do Biryani Rice in a similar style.

find out more
For big eaters: Sri Lueng Pochana

5 /5

For big eaters: Sri Lueng Pochana

“Sri Lueng” translates to as much as “yellow colour,” which is a cheeky name for this cheeky chicken rice spot. Here you’ll find the city’s biggest chicken rice, which comes served on a massive platter with all the trimmings. It’s priced at THB 500 (approx. S$19.50), though if you can finish it all within an hour, we’ve heard you can even get it for free. Challenge accepted?

find out more
Dining Chinese Food Thai food chicken rice
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.