Here’s where to find the best claypot rice in Singapore

What qualifies as the best claypot rice in Singapore?

It’s easy to put all the ingredients in the said claypot without much thought — as long as the bottom turns black and the rice is charred enough, it seems like that’ll seal the deal for many.

Yet, the best claypot rice in Singapore requires the attention to a multitude of fine details. The amount of time the claypot sits on the charcoal stove and precise control of the fire are just some of the most important things to look out for to create a smokey rice bottom that’s still piping hot with tender chicken chunks.

Before you head to these locales, be warned; each serving is only made after you send in your order, so a good 30 to 40-minute wait isn’t unusual during peak hours. We recommend bringing a friend or two along to pass the time, but the wait, as always, is more than worth it.

(Hero and featured image credit: Geylang Claypot Rice)

Read on for the 6 places to get the best claypot rice in Singapore: