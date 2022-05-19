Where to find the best, flakiest curry puffs in Singapore

Most Singaporeans are familiar with the curry puff, a blistered golden-brown purse stuffed with spicy fillings of potato, fish or eggs — simple, yet heartwarming. And while there’s plenty to be found around the island, here’s where you’ll find the best curry puffs in Singapore.

Available all-day round, this bite-sized treat is convenient as a quick snack for at a small price. While it has become a part of Singapore’s food identity, it is also reflective of global cultural influences from the colonial past.

The curry puff’s origins could be traced to Spanish empanadas or the British Cornish pastries. Despite the resemblance, the execution is largely different with local touches with spices and pastry. Since then, the curry puff has gone through several evolutions. The puff has become multi-racial — there’s the Malay ‘epok epok,’ the Indian ‘karipap’ as well as the Chinese ‘curry puff’ that most are familiar with thanks to snack food chains.

With just a dollar, Singaporeans can easily get a snapshot of the country’s diverse culinary landscape. The little golden package of goodness now also sees more modern fillings — think durian, yam or chilli crab — but the humble potato-and-egg combo is still beloved by all.

Here’s where to find the best curry puffs in Singapore:

