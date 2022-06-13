Lifestyle Asia
Here's where to find the best mookata in Singapore
13 Jun 2022 05:28 PM

Here’s where to find the best mookata in Singapore

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Here’s where to find the best mookata in Singapore
Here’s where to find the best mookata in Singapore

When you’ve a got a group of friends who can’t decide whether the next communal dining experience should be hotpot or Korean barbecue, your best best is to just head to a mookata joint in Singapore.

It’s the best of both worlds, really. A moat of broth circles a smokey grill, topped with ingredients that range from fresh seafood and marinated meat to vegetables and processed food. Not a healthy meal, that’s for sure, but life’s too short to think about all that now. 

Read on for where to find the best joints in town to satisfy your mookata cravings at. 

Here’s where to find the best mookata in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: MosayMay/Getty Images)

Jump To / Table of Contents

Phuket Town Mookata

1 /8

Phuket Town Mookata

Phuket Town Mookata is best known for their meat mountain, a hefty portion that comprises of six flavoured portions of meat. Here, guests can attack the sculpture any way they choose to, but the best way to have it is from top to bottom for the best flavours. Start off lighter with the Green Curry Chicken, before moving on to others like the Black Pepper Chicken and Garlic Pork Collar. The aromatic Sesame Chicken awaits at the bottom as the star of the feast.

(Image credit: @wohsmg)

Address
340 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, #01-1697, Singapore 560340
Y Cube Mookata Buffet

2 /8

Y Cube Mookata Buffet

Mookata? Buffet? Those two words never looked better together. Y Cube Mookata Buffet serves free-flow seafood, Thai milk tea, and ice-cream — all at an unbeatable price of S$29.90+ per adult and S$15.90+ for kids. A little disclaimer though, an additional S$3 is charged per person on weekends. There is a generous selection of meats, seafood and other accompaniments such as meatballs, fish cakes and seafood dumplings, complete with a condiment table for you to concoct your own dip at.

(Image credit: @sgwalkingsausage)

Address
5001 Beach Rd, #02-45 Golden Mile Complex, Singapore 199588
Tom Yum Kungfu

3 /8

Tom Yum Kungfu

One of our favourite things to order at Tom Yum Kungfu is of course, the mookata, but we also enjoy the a la carte menu of dishes like Pad Thai so that everyone can enjoy a variety of food at the table. They use charcoal fire for a smokey aroma, and our go-to order is the marinated rib-eye – think an egg and sauce mixture that you dip your meat in before putting it on a sizzling grill, adding silkiness and an elevated layer of flavour to the slices of meat.

(Image credit: @chihiro.hs)

Address
16 Circular Rd, Singapore 049372
Aroy Mak Mookata

4 /8

Aroy Mak Mookata

Aroy Mak Mookata has over 50 items on the buffet for you to order, and the a la carte dishes starts from a neat S$1.80 — making it easily one of the most affordable places you can head to. You’ll find your regular selection of fresh and processed food here, but there are other exclusive items such as the Chiang Mai Marinated Pork and Chiang Mai Pork Sausages. Did we mention lobsters, wagyu beef, kurobuta pork, flower crab, bamboo clams, oyster, and salmon too? Come hungry for this one.

(Image credit: @aunalun)

Address
476-478 MacPherson Rd, Singapore 368191
Chok Dee Thai Food Mookata

5 /8

Chok Dee Thai Food Mookata

We enjoy dining at Chok Dee Thai Food Mookata for its generous portions, and we’d keep this hidden east side gem a secret if not for journalistic integrity. The meats are sliced thinly enough for it to cook quickly on the grill, and the Pork Bone soup is a lighter, more refreshing alternative than the Tom Yum option if you want a milder dining experience.

(Image credit: @loveutothefridgeandback)

Address
445 Tampines Street 42, Singapore 520445
888 Mookata

6 /8

888 Mookata

You’ve probably heard of 888 Mookata because of its owners: local celebrities Dennis Chew and Chew Chor Meng. A hearty mookata is never complete without some processed food to really lean into the experience, but they’ve upped the game at 888 Mookata by serving premium ingredients like scallops, mussels, and tiger prawns too. There are five locations around the island — Kovan, Tampines, Bishan, Yishun, and Changi.

(Image credit: @n_wkaren)

Address
212 Hougang Street 21, Singapore 530212
Bangkok Street Mookata

7 /8

Bangkok Street Mookata

Bangkok Street Mookata is another popular option amongst mookata fanatics, armed with 10 locations (Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Merah Central, Sembawang, Jurong West, Jurong East, Punggol, Toa Payoh, Upper Thomson and Woodlands) around the island. If you like variety without the fuss of picking your dishes a la carte, you can get the two or four pax set, which comes with prawns, scallops, squid, different meats, and vegetables.

(Image credit: @themunchingdino)

Address
421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1149, Singapore 560421
Thai Hao Chi Mookata

8 /8

Thai Hao Chi Mookata

The old school pot, well-marinated meats and robust soup base is what many regulars of Thai Hao Chi Mookata enjoy the most here. Ordering at this mookata joint is also a breeze: they only offer a basic set (best for two guests), and you can always top up the portions with the a la carte add ons on the side. Here, you’ll find marinated pork, chicken, pork belly, pork liver, prawns, crab stick, meatballs, squid, fishballs, and hotdogs in the set, which is already more than what two people can really finish. They also use traditional charcoal for the grill, so you might want to carry a travel-sized Febreeze for after.

(Image credit: @minlei)

Address
908 Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 787111
Thai Food Singapore Mookata
Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design
