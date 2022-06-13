When you’ve a got a group of friends who can’t decide whether the next communal dining experience should be hotpot or Korean barbecue, your best best is to just head to a mookata joint in Singapore.
It’s the best of both worlds, really. A moat of broth circles a smokey grill, topped with ingredients that range from fresh seafood and marinated meat to vegetables and processed food. Not a healthy meal, that’s for sure, but life’s too short to think about all that now.
Read on for where to find the best joints in town to satisfy your mookata cravings at.
Here’s where to find the best mookata in Singapore:
Phuket Town Mookata is best known for their meat mountain, a hefty portion that comprises of six flavoured portions of meat. Here, guests can attack the sculpture any way they choose to, but the best way to have it is from top to bottom for the best flavours. Start off lighter with the Green Curry Chicken, before moving on to others like the Black Pepper Chicken and Garlic Pork Collar. The aromatic Sesame Chicken awaits at the bottom as the star of the feast.
Mookata? Buffet? Those two words never looked better together. Y Cube Mookata Buffet serves free-flow seafood, Thai milk tea, and ice-cream — all at an unbeatable price of S$29.90+ per adult and S$15.90+ for kids. A little disclaimer though, an additional S$3 is charged per person on weekends. There is a generous selection of meats, seafood and other accompaniments such as meatballs, fish cakes and seafood dumplings, complete with a condiment table for you to concoct your own dip at.
One of our favourite things to order at Tom Yum Kungfu is of course, the mookata, but we also enjoy the a la carte menu of dishes like Pad Thai so that everyone can enjoy a variety of food at the table. They use charcoal fire for a smokey aroma, and our go-to order is the marinated rib-eye – think an egg and sauce mixture that you dip your meat in before putting it on a sizzling grill, adding silkiness and an elevated layer of flavour to the slices of meat.
Aroy Mak Mookata has over 50 items on the buffet for you to order, and the a la carte dishes starts from a neat S$1.80 — making it easily one of the most affordable places you can head to. You’ll find your regular selection of fresh and processed food here, but there are other exclusive items such as the Chiang Mai Marinated Pork and Chiang Mai Pork Sausages. Did we mention lobsters, wagyu beef, kurobuta pork, flower crab, bamboo clams, oyster, and salmon too? Come hungry for this one.
We enjoy dining at Chok Dee Thai Food Mookata for its generous portions, and we’d keep this hidden east side gem a secret if not for journalistic integrity. The meats are sliced thinly enough for it to cook quickly on the grill, and the Pork Bone soup is a lighter, more refreshing alternative than the Tom Yum option if you want a milder dining experience.
You’ve probably heard of 888 Mookata because of its owners: local celebrities Dennis Chew and Chew Chor Meng. A hearty mookata is never complete without some processed food to really lean into the experience, but they’ve upped the game at 888 Mookata by serving premium ingredients like scallops, mussels, and tiger prawns too. There are five locations around the island — Kovan, Tampines, Bishan, Yishun, and Changi.
Bangkok Street Mookata is another popular option amongst mookata fanatics, armed with 10 locations (Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Merah Central, Sembawang, Jurong West, Jurong East, Punggol, Toa Payoh, Upper Thomson and Woodlands) around the island. If you like variety without the fuss of picking your dishes a la carte, you can get the two or four pax set, which comes with prawns, scallops, squid, different meats, and vegetables.
The old school pot, well-marinated meats and robust soup base is what many regulars of Thai Hao Chi Mookata enjoy the most here. Ordering at this mookata joint is also a breeze: they only offer a basic set (best for two guests), and you can always top up the portions with the a la carte add ons on the side. Here, you’ll find marinated pork, chicken, pork belly, pork liver, prawns, crab stick, meatballs, squid, fishballs, and hotdogs in the set, which is already more than what two people can really finish. They also use traditional charcoal for the grill, so you might want to carry a travel-sized Febreeze for after.
