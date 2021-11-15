One of the best things about living in Singapore is the sheer diversity entrenched in our food scene. That diversity is a reflection of our multiculturalism, and classic dishes from the broad range of ethnicities found in Singapore are part and parcel of our collective national identity. Nasi lemak is one of those dishes.

While its provenance is Malay, this dish has crossed cultures, spawned different variations, and become a Singaporean icon. Whether nasi lemak is breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper to you, it is, at its heart, comfort food, and Singapore’s hawker scene is rife with options round the clock to satisfy.

We help you gather our take on where to find the best nasi lemak in Singapore the next time you get hit with a craving.

(Hero and featured image: The Coconut Club)

7 best nasi lemak stalls in Singapore to hit up this week: