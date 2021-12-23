7 best restaurants to get your Sunday roasts at this weekend

If you’ve ever been to the UK, chances are, you’ve tried — or at least heard — of Sunday roast.
We can already feel the questions coming; where did this tradition come from, and why should you limit yourself to only having roast on a Sunday? As far as origin stories go, the one about Sunday roast actually stems from practicality.
The traditional British and Irish meal was designed to be eaten after church service, which typically falls on a Sunday. Many families would put meat into their oven along with other vegetables, and when they returned from service, the slow-cooking process would be finished and the food, ready to be served.
Apart from a slab of roast meat, the most traditional of accompaniments to a Sunday roast include a serving of Yorkshire pudding as well as carrots, greens, and some spuds. The roast is then topped with a gravy that’s typically made from the meat juices. Or at least this is what you’ll get if you’re attempting to cook this at home.
When you’re having Sunday roast outside, however, the simple dish is elevated far beyond your average home-cooked meal. Roasted greens and carrots make way for Szechuan Brussel Sprouts and Carrot Miso Mash over at Butcher Boy, while plain ol’ roasted potatoes are replaced by bougier Duck Fat Roast Potatoes from Rabbit Carrot Gun.
Hungry yet? Here’s where to get the best Sunday roasts in Singapore this weekend:
As much as we love Sunday roasts outside, there are just days where we don’t feel like heading out. At Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse, you get to have your roast while relaxing at home. Simply order before 1pm for same-day pickup or delivery between 4pm to 7pm. Here, choose between the Angus Beef Prime Rib, the Roast Ribeye and the Whole Free-Range Roast Chicken for your mains, all of which come accompanied by Yorkshire puddings, two sides, salt and thyme Roasted US Premium Russet Potatoes, as well large portion of gravy to marry everything with.
There is minimum delivery fee of S$15, and diners can enjoy free delivery for overs over S$100. The 36 Roast Dinner is available daily.
If you’re not one for a multitude of options in an a la carte menu, then you’ll find yourself right at home here at Rabbit Carrot Gun. The only thing to choose from? Two Sunday roast sets: Roast Pork Belly and Classic Roast Beef, both of which come with Duck Fat Roast Potatoes, Caraway Carrots, Braised Red Cabbage, Yorkshire Pudding, Red Wine Demi-glace and an accompanying sauce.
Sunday roast at Rabbit Carrot Gun is available from 12pm to 5pm every Sunday.
Expect only the classics here at chef Marco Pierre White’s The English House. Your usual suspects of Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, sautéed seasonal vegetables, pigs in blankets, and gravy find themselves accompanied by five different main options — ranging from lamb and pork, to beef and chicken. Not feeling up for Sunday roast this weekend? Go for house specialities like the Beer Battered Haddock Fillet or Atlantic Cod, served with triple cooked chips and sauce tartare.
Sunday roast here is available from 11.30am to 8pm every Sunday.
Hearty Sunday roasts are just some of the things that keep us coming back to Butcher Boy for more. Think a free-range, organic roast chicken that’s been brined for six hours, stuffed with chicken liver pâte, and served with Yorkshire Pudding, Carrot Miso Mash, Roasted Potatoes, and the restaurant’s signature Szechuan Brussel Sprouts for an Asian twist on this English classic. Beef and Pork roast options are available as well.
Butcher Boy’s Sunday Brunch Menu runs every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.
If there’s one thing that’ll make a regular Sunday roast a special one, it’s having it with spectacular views. For this, we recommend the world’s highest urban microbrewery, LeVeL33. Set against unobstructed views of Singapore’s skyline, the weekend roast a la carte menu is perfect for those who love to mix and match their favourite sides and meats. Even better yet, wash it all down with some of the restaurant’s home-brewed beers.
LeVeL33’s Sunday roast menu is available from 11.30am to 3.30pm every weekend.
If there’s anyone we trust with Sunday roast, it’s Gordon Ramsay, so where better to head to in Singapore than Bread Street Kitchen? The Ramsay Roast comes with three choices of mains: USDA Prime Striploin, Spring Chicken on the bone, and Dingley Dell Pork Rack on the bone, each one served with a gigantic Yorkshire pudding, roasted potatoes, carrots, seasonal vegetables, red wine gravy, and Horseradish cream.
This 56-year-old steakhouse is probably the closest you can get to an authentic British roast experience in Singapore. For weekend lunches, the colonial-style restaurant presents their signature slow-roasted US prime beef rib-eye on a trolley. The roast is served tableside, together with golden-brown Yorkshire pudding, silky mashed potatoes and gravy. This is a set-course affair, so diners will have a choice of appetisers, soups and desserts to enjoy alongside their mains. Wine pairings are also available.