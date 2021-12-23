7 best restaurants to get your Sunday roasts at this weekend

If you’ve ever been to the UK, chances are, you’ve tried — or at least heard — of Sunday roast.

We can already feel the questions coming; where did this tradition come from, and why should you limit yourself to only having roast on a Sunday? As far as origin stories go, the one about Sunday roast actually stems from practicality.

The traditional British and Irish meal was designed to be eaten after church service, which typically falls on a Sunday. Many families would put meat into their oven along with other vegetables, and when they returned from service, the slow-cooking process would be finished and the food, ready to be served.

(Image credit: Lisa Baker on Unsplash)

Apart from a slab of roast meat, the most traditional of accompaniments to a Sunday roast include a serving of Yorkshire pudding as well as carrots, greens, and some spuds. The roast is then topped with a gravy that’s typically made from the meat juices. Or at least this is what you’ll get if you’re attempting to cook this at home.

When you’re having Sunday roast outside, however, the simple dish is elevated far beyond your average home-cooked meal. Roasted greens and carrots make way for Szechuan Brussel Sprouts and Carrot Miso Mash over at Butcher Boy, while plain ol’ roasted potatoes are replaced by bougier Duck Fat Roast Potatoes from Rabbit Carrot Gun.

(Hero and featured image credit: Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse)

Hungry yet? Here’s where to get the best Sunday roasts in Singapore this weekend: