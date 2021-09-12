Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Where to find the best wanton noodles in Singapore
Where to find the best wanton noodles in Singapore
13 Sep 2021

Where to find the best wanton noodles in Singapore

Beatrice Bowers
Where to find the best wanton noodles in Singapore
Where to find the best wanton noodles in Singapore

Wanton noodles, known colloquially as wanton mee, may hail from Cantonese cuisine, but its Southeast Asian permutation is markedly different from the soupy original.

In Singapore, Malaysia and even Thailand, wanton noodles connote dry egg noodles dressed in a dark sauce and chilli mix, topped with slivers of fatty barbecued pork, still tinged by woodsmoke, handmade shrimp dumplings and the cautionary strand of green leafy vegetables (because the presence of greens imply balance, obviously). All of these versions of wanton noodles bear their own idiosyncrasies, and all of these different takes coalesce in Singapore.

Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper, a good bowl of wanton noodles checks any of those boxes. We’ve rounded up some of the spots we deem serve the best wanton noodles in Singapore, the next time you’re hit with a craving.

Ji Ji Wanton Noodle Specialist
Ji Ji Wanton Noodle Specialist

Snaking queues are the norm at Ji Ji Wanton Noodle Specialist, and for good reason, given that this stall has been running since 1965, and remains the pitstop for Singapore’s bestselling wanton noodles. Ji Ji serves a family recipe, using thicker, chewier egg noodles that taste less oily than your run-of-the-mill version, slivers of sweet char siew and wantons that snap with every bite.

(Image credit: @vinaries)

Ji Ji Wanton Noodle Specialist
Address
Ji Ji Wanton Noodle Specialist, #02-49, Hong Lim Food Complex, Blk 531A Upper Cross Street, Singapore 051531
Phone
+65 6532 2886
Find out more
88 Hong Kong Roast Meat Specialist
88 Hong Kong Roast Meat Specialist

Though 88 Hong Kong Roast Meat Specialists are best known for their namesake offerings, they also make a mean wanton noodle dish, topped with generous chunks of caramelised char siew nestling a bed of noodles coated in a sticky, spicy dark sauce. There is even the option to add crispy pork belly as an additional topping — one we’d highly recommend.

(Image credits: @feieats)

88 Hong Kong Roast Meat Specialist
Address
88 Hong Kong Roast Meat Specialist, 153 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207566
Phone
+65 8225 2495
Find out more
Wong Kee Wanton Noodles & Roasted Delights
Wong Kee Wanton Noodles & Roasted Delights

Wong Kee Wanton Noodles & Roasted Delights is another close contender for the most popular wanton noodles in Singapore, and anyone who has eaten there will testify to that. The wantons served with the noodle dish are the real star here, so generously portioned and teeming with shrimp, spring onion and pork, cooked to chewy glory. Wong Kee is also well-known for offering spinach noodles instead of the usual egg noodles for those feeling slightly health-conscious.

(Image credit: @the_xw)

Wong Kee Wanton Noodles & Roasted Delights
Address
Timbre+ #01-06, 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore 139957
Phone
+65 9653 4819
Zhong Yu Yuan Wei Wanton Mee
Zhong Yu Yuan Wei Wanton Mee

Tiong Bahru Market’s Zhong Yu Yuan Wanton Mee is perpetually plagued by a lengthy queue, so expect to wait at least 20 minutes for a bowl of wanton noodles, featuring their famous bu jian tian char siew, made from the extra tender cut that is the pig’s armpit. The stall sells out by noon each day, so be sure to come by early.

(Image credit: @mikey_wes)

Zhong Yu Yuan Wei Wanton Mee
Address
#02-30 30 Seng Poh Road, Singapore 168898
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle

Despite being acquired by the Jumbo Group, Kok Kee Wanton Noodle hasn’t let the ball drop when it comes to delicious wanton noodles. Here, expect to find the same special lard-based chilli sauce (a secret recipe, naturally) that’s poured all over its famous springy noodles, accompanied by thinly sliced char siew and plump dumplings.

(Image credit: Kok Kee Wanton Noodle)

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
Address
Bistro 8 Food Court, 30 Foch Rd, #01-02, Singapore 209276
Phone
+65 8940 3543
Find out more
Fei Fei Roasted Noodle
Fei Fei Roasted Noodle

It was only a matter of time before Fei Fei Roasted Noodle got its Michelin Bib Gourmand accolade. The stall at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre has been a breakfast staple for years — but only if you get there early enough. Because it’s only opened for a few hours a day, the wanton noodles here are often sold out before its closing time at 12.30pm. Here, the stall serves its angel hair-thick eggy noodles al dente, which is laced with an aromatic anchovy-based broth and topped with tender charcoal-roasted char siew and wantons with fresh shrimps — all for a mere S$3.

(Image credit: @eatbobbseat)

Fei Fei Roasted Noodle
Address
Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre #01-28, Blk 254 Jurong East Street 24, Singapore 600254
Wanton Seng's Express
Wanton Seng's Express

When Wanton Seng’s Noodle Bar opened, its very idea seemed blasphemous — a build-your-own-wanton-noodle restaurant in the heart of the Central Business District, where a humble bowl of noodles with all the fixings cost an upwards of S$7. The restaurant might have closed down but the team’s still wants to offer the best wanton mee in the CBD with a smaller outpost, Wanton Seng’s Express. Like its predecessor, you’ll find some of the finest pork belly char siew you’ll ever encounter. Each moreish slice is teeming with sweet barbecue marinade, wood smoke, and caramelised pork fat, and topped over a bed of springy noodles and juicy wantons.

Wanton Seng's Express
Address
Guoco Tower, 7 Wallich Street Singapore 078881 #B2-27
Phone
+65 8138 5175
Find out more
Beatrice Bowers
Features Editor
Beatrice Bowers writes about beauty, drinks, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she moonlights as a Niffler for novels and can be found en route to bankruptcy at your nearest bookstore. Don't tell her boss.
