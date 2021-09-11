Where to find the best wanton noodles in Singapore

Wanton noodles, known colloquially as wanton mee, may hail from Cantonese cuisine, but its Southeast Asian permutation is markedly different from the soupy original.

In Singapore, Malaysia and even Thailand, wanton noodles connote dry egg noodles dressed in a dark sauce and chilli mix, topped with slivers of fatty barbecued pork, still tinged by woodsmoke, handmade shrimp dumplings and the cautionary strand of green leafy vegetables (because the presence of greens imply balance, obviously). All of these versions of wanton noodles bear their own idiosyncrasies, and all of these different takes coalesce in Singapore.

Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper, a good bowl of wanton noodles checks any of those boxes. We’ve rounded up some of the spots we deem serve the best wanton noodles in Singapore, the next time you’re hit with a craving.