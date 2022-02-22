Where to find the best satay bee hoon in Singapore

Those who grew up eating plates of satay bee hoon know where the appeal lies, but for the untrained eye, it looks like a chaotic plate of brown gravy which is, quite frankly, not the most gram-worthy.

But as they say, one’s man’s trash is another man’s treasure and to us, satay bee hoon is a delicious mess that’s filled with the taste of nostalgia. A typical offering will see thin vermicelli noodles, vegetables, cuttlefish, pig’s liver, pork slices, and blood cockles covered with a generous serving of satay sauce — although this variation does change depending on the stall.

While it’s commonly associated with Teochew people, the dish is said come from a cultural fusion between the Chinese immigrants and the Malay or Javanese in Singapore. The sweet, salty, and spicy peanut sauce is similar to the one served alongside satay, which is where it got its name from.

Satay bee hoon is getting harder to find these days, perhaps due to the laborious work that goes behind it and the changing palates of the newer generation. Before it completely disappears, we’re documenting some of our favourite heritage hawkers that still serve the best satay bee hoon in Singapore.

Our hitlist of the best satay bee hoon in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @willcoookwilleat via Instagram)