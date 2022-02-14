Here’s where to get the best bowls of fish soup in Singapore

While we can’t resist the allure of a good bak kut teh during a cold, rainy day, sometimes we’re looking for soup dish that’s a little lighter in taste. That’s where a comforting bowl of the best fish soup in Singapore comes into the picture.

The nourishing bowls are quite literally what the name suggests: fish and soup play an integral part of the dish, usually accompanied with noodles or rice and some vegetables. Yet, there are multiple variations of fish soup that come with your order. Those who choose to be a little “healthier” usually opt for the sliced fish versions, while those who enjoy texture go for chunky and crispy deep fried fish. Can’t decide? Most stalls have the option of both.

As for soup, you can have yours clear, with a cleaner taste that’s laced with the sweetness and freshness of the fish, or with evaporated milk for a creamier and heartier flavour profile. While it’s pretty common to have evaporated milk added to your soup these days, this method is actually used to replicate a similar taste that older stalls used to produce by laboriously cooking down the fish head and bones.

If you’re hankering for a bowl of this ultimate comfort food, we’ve rounded up a neat selection of restaurant and hawker stall options for every budget.

Here’s where you can find the best fish soup in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Ka Soh & @bessmnm)