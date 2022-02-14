Here’s where to get the best bowls of fish soup in Singapore

While we can’t resist the allure of a good bak kut teh during a cold, rainy day, sometimes we’re looking for soup dish that’s a little lighter in taste. That’s where a comforting bowl of the best fish soup in Singapore comes into the picture.
The nourishing bowls are quite literally what the name suggests: fish and soup play an integral part of the dish, usually accompanied with noodles or rice and some vegetables. Yet, there are multiple variations of fish soup that come with your order. Those who choose to be a little “healthier” usually opt for the sliced fish versions, while those who enjoy texture go for chunky and crispy deep fried fish. Can’t decide? Most stalls have the option of both.
As for soup, you can have yours clear, with a cleaner taste that’s laced with the sweetness and freshness of the fish, or with evaporated milk for a creamier and heartier flavour profile. While it’s pretty common to have evaporated milk added to your soup these days, this method is actually used to replicate a similar taste that older stalls used to produce by laboriously cooking down the fish head and bones.
If you’re hankering for a bowl of this ultimate comfort food, we’ve rounded up a neat selection of restaurant and hawker stall options for every budget.
Here’s where you can find the best fish soup in Singapore:
Maxwell Food Centre is home to many delicious stalls, but if we’re looking for a comforting bowl of fish soup on a cold rainy day, look no further than Jin Hua Sliced Fish Bee Hoon.
Apart from the regular sliced fish and deep fried fish options, there is also a special menu of Grouper Fish Head Noodles and Big Prawn Noodles available for diners as well too. Fish fanatics, of course, make a beeline for the Grouper Fish Head Noodles for its deeper flavours — watch out for bones though as you work your way through and you’ll be rewarded with sweet fish meat and gelatinous skin. The soup here is also different from the cleaner, Teochew style of fish soup. Here, they use a mixture of old hens, yellow beans and fish bones to create a more savoury flavour profile.
First Street Teochew Fish Soup is one of the most iconic fish soup establishments in Singapore, and witnessing snaking queues form during peak hours is a norm. While many fish stalls choose only one type of fish to serve, diners here can take their pick from the Batang Sliced Fish Soup, Red Garoupa, Pomfret and the Mixed Soup with Seafood — so you’re sure to be spoilt for choice. The aromatic clear soup is a little saltier on the palate than most stalls, but pairs well with rice or noodles.
First Street Teochew Fish Soup also has another outlet at 30 Tai Seng St, BreadTalk IHQ (Food Republic), Singapore 534013.
Thick vermicelli noodles are carb choice at most fish soup stalls, but at Seng Kee, we’re going for the Hong Kong noodles — don’t ask us why, it just tastes right. You can also get either the sliced fish or the deep-fried fish option, but take cues from the regulars — who have been known to add on a serving of the crispy egg batter — and opt for the deep fried fish option.
Ka Soh is one of the few places in Singapore where you’ll find the milky fish soup made via the laborious, old-school method. Here, the kitchen first deep fries the snake-head fish bones before using it to concoct a dreamy white stock that takes hours of hard work over at the stove. Besides dine-in and takeaway, you can also grab a couple of fish soup broth packets from their online store for your next meal or steamboat at home too.
While fish soup in Singapore usually spotlights the Batang fish (mackerel) or the Grouper, milk fish is actually the choice pick in countries like Taiwan and the Philippines. Here at Milkfish, they’re serving up soups with zero MSG and preservatives, so you can savour a nourishing bowl with peace of mind. Milk is not actually involved in the soup’s creation here; the naturally creamy consistency comes from the fish’s gelatinous belly fat, which lends a gentle, sweet flavour to the soup. Those looking for a lighter meal can always just have the soup on its own, but peckish diners should definitely give the Signature Soup Set a go, which comes with the Signature Soup, your choice of carbs, a drink and some sides.
Those who prefer fish soup to share sans the noodles can opt for this delicious version over at Putien. The Claypot Yellow Croaker Soup sees a whole pan-fried yellow croaker — complete with its stunning golden yellow hue — boiled on high heat to create an addictive, flavourful and milky soup.
While there are many Putien outlets in Singapore, we recommend making a trip down to the first branch of the chain at Kitchener Road, which still has a Michelin Star to its name.