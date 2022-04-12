The fluffiest hot cross buns you can find in Singapore this Easter 2022

Since Easter is coming by steadily along, you already know what that means: burying your face in some of the fluffiest hot cross buns you can get your hands on in Singapore.
Light, fluffy, spiced, and typically studded with raisins or currants, there’s no right answer as to how these squishy pieces of bread became an Easter staple for many around the world. To whom we can accurately its origins to remains unconfirmed, but most stories point back to a monk in the 14th century who baked the buns and marked them with a cross in honour of Good Friday.
Bread lovers in Singapore will be more than happy to have these hot cross buns alone, but the best way to have it, in our opinion, is by warming the bread up, slicing it lengthways and spreading some quality cold butter in. If you’re feeling cheeky, slather on the butter and some sharp cheese and toast the bread after. Those not in the savoury camp can also add a drizzle of maple syrup with the butter for a whisper of caramel flavour to the spiced bun.
From traditional to chocolate and gluten-free options, we’ve rounded some of our favourite hot cross buns you can get in Singapore.
All the best hot cross buns to dig into this Easter 2022:
(Hero and featured image credit: Bloxsome Photography/Getty Images)
Da Paolo is ready for Easter, and so are we. Besides the addictive Colomba that’s handmade in Italy (we’ve already placed orders for more because it’s just that good), they also have a classics like Hot Cross Buns too. The bread first starts with a traditional sourdough making process, before a smattering of six-spice mix, orange zest, and dark-rum soaked sultanas are added to the mix. A fruity glaze and a cross later, you’ve got yourself a winning recipe that’s perfect with slices of cold butter sprinkled with sea salt. They smell incredibly intoxicating too, so you’ll be tempted to have them on their own — which we did.
The Easter treats at Da Paolo are available for delivery/self pick-up both online and in-store at all Da Paolo outlets and Da Paolo Dempsey Restaurant & Bar. Diners can place orders from now till 30 April 2022 (while stocks last).
You’ll usually find us scoring some of the delicious Focaccia over at Dolcetto by Basilico, but this Easter we’re swapping our usual buy for some Hot Cross Buns. The spiced bread is just one of the many Easter specials here, and is best had with Basilico’s Chocolate Egg and an Easter bunny or two for the ultimate Easter celebration at home.
Pick-up and delivery is available here. There is a delivery charge of S$25 per location and free delivery to one location for orders above S$180. The Hot Cross Buns have to be pre-ordered with a 24-hour notice.
Bakery Brera’s version of the hot cross bun is a cross between the Easter classic and the well-loved Japanese soft bread: the fluffy dough leans a litte lighter and milky than the traditional recipe, and is studded with mixed spice and five kinds of dried fruits. If you’re into chocolate (who isn’t?), they have a version for cocoa lovers too.
Bakery Brera’s offerings are available in-store and online for delivery and self-pickup.
Baker and Cook’s Hot Cross Buns are a little denser compared to the previous offerings we mentioned, but that just means it’s one of the more traditional versions available here. Firm to the touch with a heady perfume of spice and a generous mix of sultanas and currants, diners who purchase a box won’t just feel good in their bellies but also their hearts: For every pack purchased, S$1 will be donated to Breast Cancer Foundation. Also available on the menu are the Vegan Hot cross Buns and the Double Chocolate Hot Cross Buns.
Online delivery and self-pick up is available.
We haven’t forgotten about our gluten-free friends either: Little Farms has options that include the GF Raisin Hot Cross Bun that’s made with a blend of Tapioca Starch, Sorghum Flour, Potato Starch, as well as dairy-free coconut milk, and a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg and Orange Zest for good measure. The Hot Cross Bun here also comes with a chocolate flavour for those looking for variety.
Available online for delivery.