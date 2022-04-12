The fluffiest hot cross buns you can find in Singapore this Easter 2022

Since Easter is coming by steadily along, you already know what that means: burying your face in some of the fluffiest hot cross buns you can get your hands on in Singapore.

Light, fluffy, spiced, and typically studded with raisins or currants, there’s no right answer as to how these squishy pieces of bread became an Easter staple for many around the world. To whom we can accurately its origins to remains unconfirmed, but most stories point back to a monk in the 14th century who baked the buns and marked them with a cross in honour of Good Friday.

Bread lovers in Singapore will be more than happy to have these hot cross buns alone, but the best way to have it, in our opinion, is by warming the bread up, slicing it lengthways and spreading some quality cold butter in. If you’re feeling cheeky, slather on the butter and some sharp cheese and toast the bread after. Those not in the savoury camp can also add a drizzle of maple syrup with the butter for a whisper of caramel flavour to the spiced bun.

From traditional to chocolate and gluten-free options, we’ve rounded some of our favourite hot cross buns you can get in Singapore.

All the best hot cross buns to dig into this Easter 2022:

