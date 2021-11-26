Korean cuisine has been making waves in Singapore the last few years — we definitely aren’t strangers to dishes like tteokbokki, Korean fried chicken and Korean barbecue. The soy sauce marinated crab, however, is a dish that has remained mostly elusive to the uninitiated — until now that is.

Chilli crabs and pepper crabs might be aplenty, but soy sauce marinated crabs? Also known as Ganjang Gejang, this delicacy starts with a generous soy sauce brine that’s usually spiked with apples, onions, garlic and chilli peppers, before it’s poured over fresh, raw flower crabs and marinated in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours and served chilled.

The result is mind-blowing, deliciously tender, raw crab flesh that oozes out with ease, accompanied by a beautiful balance of spicy, sweet and salty character. A fair warning though, the aromatic and flavoursome Ganjang Gejang meat can get a little too overpowering when had on its own, so a bowl of fluffy white rice (or three) is its best companion.

There are a couple of ways you can eat it: suck the meat straight out of the shell if you’re one for stronger flavours, or squeeze the meat out on your rice and mix well. For a truly authentic experience, however, we recommend adding a couple of spoonfuls of rice onto the shell and mixing it directly with the roe and the meat.

We’re salivating at the thought already.

(Hero and featured image credit: @_fooduide87 via Instagram)

Here’s where to get the best soy sauce marinated crabs in Singapore: