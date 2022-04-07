Where to get the most comforting bowls of mee hoon kueh in Singapore

If you’re a mee hoon kueh over ban mian kind of person at the noodle stall, then you’ve found your people.

There’s always something really comforting about a bowl of mee hoon kueh (or mee hoon kway). Maybe its the fond memory of how your grandmother used to make the hand-pulled pieces from scratch when you were younger and out of noodles at home, or just the alluring taste of the anchovy-egg broth that’s fantastic on a rainy day.

As simple as they look, these hand-torn pieces require much practice to get right: the best ones are soft, slippery yet incredibly chewy at the same time — grab too much and you’ll get chunks that are too doughy, or pull it too much it becomes too thin with no bite to your dish. These pieces of mee hoon kueh are served usually in a savoury anchovy-based broth, coupled with crispy ikan bilis, vegetables, and minced meat.

If you’re not one to make your own bowl at home, we’ve rounded some of the best spots around Singapore to get your mee hoon kueh fix from.

Where to get the best mee hoon kueh in Singapore:

(Hero and feasted image credit: Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway)