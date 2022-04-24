Where to get the most comforting bowls of mee hoon kway in Singapore

If you’re a mee hoon kway over ban mian kind of person at the noodle stall, then you’ve found your people — we’ve rounded up the best that Singapore has to offer.

There’s always something really comforting about a bowl of mee hoon kway (or mee hoon kueh). Maybe it’s the fond memory of how your grandmother used to make the hand-pulled pieces from scratch when you were younger and out of noodles at home, or just the alluring taste of the anchovy-egg broth that’s like a warm hug on a rainy day.

As simple as they look, these hand-torn pieces require much practice to get right. The best ones are soft, slippery yet incredibly chewy at the same time, and sit in a bowl of rich broth that cling onto the tasty morsels as you tuck in. Skill is important here; grab too much and you’ll get chunks that are too doughy, but pull it too much and it becomes too thin with no bite, resulting in a starchy dish that’s incredibly unappetising. These pieces of mee hoon kueh are served usually in a savoury anchovy-based soup, coupled with crispy ikan bilis, fried shallots, vegetables, and minced meat for a delicious hit of flavours.

If you’re not one to make your own bowl at home, we’ve rounded some of the best spots around Singapore to get your mee hoon kway fix from. These stalls have mastered the art of the dish through years of experience, and boast have their own twists and interpretations of this alluring time-tested dish. The biggest similarity? They’re all perfect for any meal of the day, whether it’s a hearty breakfast you’re after, or a comforting dinner after a long day.

Here’s where to get the best mee hoon kway in Singapore:

(Hero and feasted image credit: Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway)