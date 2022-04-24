Where to get the most comforting bowls of mee hoon kway in Singapore

If you’re a mee hoon kway over ban mian kind of person at the noodle stall, then you’ve found your people — we’ve rounded up the best that Singapore has to offer.
There’s always something really comforting about a bowl of mee hoon kway (or mee hoon kueh). Maybe it’s the fond memory of how your grandmother used to make the hand-pulled pieces from scratch when you were younger and out of noodles at home, or just the alluring taste of the anchovy-egg broth that’s like a warm hug on a rainy day.
As simple as they look, these hand-torn pieces require much practice to get right. The best ones are soft, slippery yet incredibly chewy at the same time, and sit in a bowl of rich broth that cling onto the tasty morsels as you tuck in. Skill is important here; grab too much and you’ll get chunks that are too doughy, but pull it too much and it becomes too thin with no bite, resulting in a starchy dish that’s incredibly unappetising. These pieces of mee hoon kueh are served usually in a savoury anchovy-based soup, coupled with crispy ikan bilis, fried shallots, vegetables, and minced meat for a delicious hit of flavours.
If you’re not one to make your own bowl at home, we’ve rounded some of the best spots around Singapore to get your mee hoon kway fix from. These stalls have mastered the art of the dish through years of experience, and boast have their own twists and interpretations of this alluring time-tested dish. The biggest similarity? They’re all perfect for any meal of the day, whether it’s a hearty breakfast you’re after, or a comforting dinner after a long day.
Here’s where to get the best mee hoon kway in Singapore:
(Hero and feasted image credit: Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway)
1 /6
If you’re in the Northern part of the island, you won’t be stranger to Ah Yi Handmade Noodle* Fish soup. The chewy, bouncy mee hoon kway are handmade daily in the morning by the owners, elevated only by the light, flavoursome soup that it comes with. For some additional crunch and texture, a scattering of crisp ikan bilis and fried shallots crown the bowl — perfect for a cold, rainy day for sure.
(Image credit: ahyihandmadenoodle via Instagram)
2 /6
Prince Noodles doesn’t sell the Taiwanese style “Prince Noodles” you might be familiar with, but instead it prides itself with KL handmade noodles instead. Here, the mee hoon kway pieces are thin and slippery, and each bowl comes with a balanced portion of sayur manis (also known as mani cai), crispy ikan bilis and lightly seasoned pieces of minced meat in the clear broth. Those looking for a healthier, cleaner taste should definitely give Prince Noodles a go.
(Image credit: @coldbutter.sg via Instagram)
3 /6
Far East Plaza is one of our favourite haunts for delicious food at incredibly affordable prices, especially if we’re in the heart of Orchard Road. If that sounds like your kind of vibe, then Greenview Cafe is the place for you. The no-frills eatery is known for their Dry Mee Hoon Kueh, complete with chewy, hand-torn noodles that have been tossed in a blend of house-made sambal, as well as dark and light soy sauce for a flavour bomb unlike any other.
(Image credit: @leptonyxscript via Instagram)
4 /6
At first glance, you can already tell that the offerings at Mr Mee Hoon Kueh are going to a be a little different from what you’re used to at traditional mee hoon kueh stalls. Here, the Mr MHK Spinach Soup is amplified with spinach-coloured mee hoon kway slices, but with none of the taste of the leafy green — if that’s what you’re worried about. Other interesting items on the menu also include the Vitamin C Tomato Soup With Pork Slices, inspired by the ever popular Hai Di Lao tomato soup base, as well as the Braised Pork MHK.
(Image credit:@muchmunchh via Instagram)
5 /6
Yes, sheng mian might be at the top of your mind when you head to Seletar Sheng Mian, but if you’re hankering for something a little different that day, the mee hoon kway here makes for a pretty good choice too. The addictive, chewy textures of the noodles in the dry version of the dish pairs perfectly well with the extra crunchy ikan bilis, tied together only by a sweet dark sauce for that much needed flavour.
(Image credit: @mightykimoeats via Instagram)
6 /6
Founded by Masterchef Singapore finalist Aaron Wong, Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway has been making waves in the hawker dining scene since it first opened in 2020. The original Mee Hoon Kway with Minced Pork is the most popular on the menu, but if you’re one for a bigger appetite, then we say a serving of the Signature All-In Combo Mee Hoon Kway with Minced Pork, Pork Slices, Pork Ball, and Shrimp Ball is in order. The doughy slices are nicely complemented by the hearty ingredients, and the thick, almost smokey broth makes this bowl one to remember for sure. Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kueh has multiple locations around the island.
(Image credit: @jiak_song via Instagram)