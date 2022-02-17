Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Where to get the best British-style fish and chips in Singapore
Food & Drink
17 Feb 2022 12:27 PM

Jethro Kang
Food & Drink
It’s been called Britain’s “national institution” and it even has its own day: when you’re craving turns Anglophile, satisfy it at these restaurants serving the best British-style fish and chips in Singapore.

Certain parameters define the real thing. Either cod or haddock for the fish, a batter that usually involves beer, and thick cut chips, not fries. Salt and vinegar are your only condiments, and mushy peas appear more often than not.

Unsurprisingly, British-leaning restaurants here do them well. There’s Bread Street Kitchen and The English House for more upscale versions, while Lad & Dad and Molly Malone’s place it in its natural home: the pub. Smiths makes the dish its sole focus, and Big Fish Small Fish – despite its more contemporary options – also strives to do it the classic way. Read on to find out more.

Big Fish Small Fish

1 /6

Big Fish Small Fish

You can pick from six different kinds of fish under their Classic Fish & Chips section, but Snow Cod (S$28.80) or Haddock (S$18.80) is what you want if you’re here for the real thing. The juicy fillet is fried to order in a light and crispy batter, and it comes with skin-on fries, sauces and your choice of two sides.

Multiple locations

Big Fish Small Fish
Website
Website here
Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

2 /6

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

For a substantial serving of fish and chips (S$30), head to Bread Street Kitchen. The portions are generous, the batter fluffy and crisp, and the fish rich but not overly greasy. Served together with thick cut chips, refreshing mushy peas, salt and tartare sauce.

Mondays to Wednesdays, 11.30am to 10pm
Thursdays and Fridays, 11.30am to 11pm
Saturdays, 8.30am to 11pm
Sundays, 8.30am to 10pm 

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay
Address
10 Bayfront Ave, L1 - 81, Singapore 018956 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6688 5665
Book here
Lad & Dad

3 /6

Lad & Dad

Lad & Dad uses Atlantic haddock for their fish and chips (S$18), which is coated in a light and crispy beer batter with a house seasoning. Fried till golden brown, it’s flaky while still firm, and comes with thick cut chips and mushy peas.

Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 10pm

(Image credit: @yongweikai / Instagram

Lad & Dad
Address
7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #01-108, Singapore 081007 google map
Website
Website here
Molly Malone’s Irish Pub

4 /6

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub

Molly Malone’s is an Irish pub that has been in the fish and chips (S$20) business since 1995. They use white fish, but opt for the haddock (additional S$4) to keep it classic. Battered and deep-fried, it’s hearty, flaky and satisfyingly crispy. Served with chips, fresh lemon and tartare sauce. Go on Tuesdays to get it for S$14.50.

Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 10pm
Saturdays, 12pm to 10pm

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub
Address
56 Circular Rd, Singapore 049411 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6536 2029
Book here
Smiths Authentic British Fish and Chip Shop

5 /6

Smiths Authentic British Fish and Chip Shop

Smiths uses sustainably fished cod and haddock in their dish, and prepare them fresh daily. Whatever your option, the surfboard-sized fish arrives moist and tender, and the chips that are crunchy with the right amount of give. The small size is $23.50, while the the standard costs S$3 more.

Daily, 12pm to 9.30pm

Smiths Authentic British Fish and Chip Shop
Address
271 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-02 Balmoral Plaza, Singapore 259708 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6737 9313
The English House by Marco Pierre White

6 /6

The English House by Marco Pierre White

The English House calls itself “a home for people who appreciate an antiquated era of classical food,” and their Traditional Fish & Chips (S$48) attests to this claim. They use fresh wild cod, which is beer battered and served with British potato triple cooked chips, mushy peas and home-made Tartare sauce.

Mondays to Saturdays, 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10.30pm
Sundays, 11am to 10pm

The English House by Marco Pierre White
Address
28 Mohamed Sultan Rd, Singapore 238972 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6545 4055
Book here
British Dining Restaurants fish and chips
Jethro Kang
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.

