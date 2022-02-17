It’s been called Britain’s “national institution” and it even has its own day: when you’re craving turns Anglophile, satisfy it at these restaurants serving the best British-style fish and chips in Singapore.
Certain parameters define the real thing. Either cod or haddock for the fish, a batter that usually involves beer, and thick cut chips, not fries. Salt and vinegar are your only condiments, and mushy peas appear more often than not.
Unsurprisingly, British-leaning restaurants here do them well. There’s Bread Street Kitchen and The English House for more upscale versions, while Lad & Dad and Molly Malone’s place it in its natural home: the pub. Smiths makes the dish its sole focus, and Big Fish Small Fish – despite its more contemporary options – also strives to do it the classic way. Read on to find out more.
Where to get the best British-style fish and chips in Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
You can pick from six different kinds of fish under their Classic Fish & Chips section, but Snow Cod (S$28.80) or Haddock (S$18.80) is what you want if you’re here for the real thing. The juicy fillet is fried to order in a light and crispy batter, and it comes with skin-on fries, sauces and your choice of two sides.
Multiple locations
For a substantial serving of fish and chips (S$30), head to Bread Street Kitchen. The portions are generous, the batter fluffy and crisp, and the fish rich but not overly greasy. Served together with thick cut chips, refreshing mushy peas, salt and tartare sauce.
Mondays to Wednesdays, 11.30am to 10pm
Thursdays and Fridays, 11.30am to 11pm
Saturdays, 8.30am to 11pm
Sundays, 8.30am to 10pm
3 /6
Lad & Dad uses Atlantic haddock for their fish and chips (S$18), which is coated in a light and crispy beer batter with a house seasoning. Fried till golden brown, it’s flaky while still firm, and comes with thick cut chips and mushy peas.
Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 10pm
(Image credit: @yongweikai / Instagram
Molly Malone’s is an Irish pub that has been in the fish and chips (S$20) business since 1995. They use white fish, but opt for the haddock (additional S$4) to keep it classic. Battered and deep-fried, it’s hearty, flaky and satisfyingly crispy. Served with chips, fresh lemon and tartare sauce. Go on Tuesdays to get it for S$14.50.
Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 10pm
Saturdays, 12pm to 10pm
5 /6
Smiths uses sustainably fished cod and haddock in their dish, and prepare them fresh daily. Whatever your option, the surfboard-sized fish arrives moist and tender, and the chips that are crunchy with the right amount of give. The small size is $23.50, while the the standard costs S$3 more.
Daily, 12pm to 9.30pm
The English House calls itself “a home for people who appreciate an antiquated era of classical food,” and their Traditional Fish & Chips (S$48) attests to this claim. They use fresh wild cod, which is beer battered and served with British potato triple cooked chips, mushy peas and home-made Tartare sauce.
Mondays to Saturdays, 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10.30pm
Sundays, 11am to 10pm