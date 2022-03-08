The best cheesecakes in Singapore for an indulgent afternoon treat

If you love this dessert as much as we do, then you’ve found the right article, for we have rounded up the best cheesecakes in Singapore.

The guilty pleasure is a weakness for many: rich and velvety cream cheese with a lovely crunch to the base, there really isn’t anything a slice of the decadent treat can’t solve. Whether it’s for a birthday celebration, or just to treat yourself for surviving a long day, we’re sure any sweet tooth will agree that that cake is the answer.

Besides, who really needs National Cheesecake Day (30 July) to celebrate? Not us, that’s for sure.

The fever for Basque burnt cheesecake hasn’t exactly died down, and we have a whole other article detailing where you can find the best burnt cheesecakes in Singapore. This piece however, focuses on the classics — you know, just like the ones you used to dig into when you were a kid.

(Hero and featured image credit: mahyar mirghasemi on Unsplash)

Here’s where to find the best cheesecakes in Singapore: