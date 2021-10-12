Here’s where you’ll get the flakiest, most buttery croissants in Singapore

It’s flakier than your introverted friend. But like your best buddy, we just can’t swear off croissants. Which is why we’ve come up with seven spots to get the best croissants in Singapore.

The traditional French pastry has been in Singapore for years, but with the rise of artisanal bakeries across the country, you can now get quality examples from the classic to the cruffin.

To achieve croissant’s rich, airy texture, butter is folded into the dough over and over until they form multiple, alternating layers. The process is called lamination, and other viennoiserie-type pastries include danishes, pain au chocolat, and chouquettes.

Croissants from larger producers typically use commercially available yeasts for fermentation. In recent years, the popularity of sourdough starters have spread to croissants, and many smaller bakers are now using that technique.

Such bakeries here include Le Matin, which helmed by a Noma-alumni chef. Brotherbird goes for the modernist approach with unexpected flavours, while Mother Dough does it the French way with a New York spin.

Opened by a French baking authority, Maison Kayser is an international French chain whose croissants are more razor sharp than rustic. Petit Pain adopts the Japanese kaizen focus towards their craft while Brera elevates the traditional neighbourhood bakery. Finally, Tiong Bahru Bakery doesn’t miss a step even as it expands throughout Singapore.

Read on to find out where you can find the best croissants in Singapore.