The humble egg tart is a brilliant union of Chinese and European baking traditions, as many consider it a combination of Cantonese egg custard and Western custard tarts.
We’re lucky to have both the classic Hong Kong and decadent Portuguese variants in Singapore. The former is characterised by a shortbread-like base and smooth custard filling, whereas the latter tends to be more of a dessert with its burnt caramel top and puff pastry base.
Whichever you prefer, there’s nothing better than sinking your teeth into a creamy, eggy centre and chewing down on a buttery biscuit tart. Before you ruin your local-inspired afternoon tea with average versions, we’ve rounded up some of the most time-tested bakeries for the best egg tarts in Singapore.
(Hero and featured image credits: @tonghengsg)
If you’re ready for a treat here are 9 bakeries for the best egg tarts in Singapore:
2 /9
3 /9
The long standing Balmoral Bakery offers a variety of classic cakes and pastries. The egg tarts here stand out for their runny centre and soft, crumbling crust. Don’t forget to pick up some old-school treats such as custard puffs and chicken pies while you’re here.
(Image credit: @taroxtaco)
4 /9
5 /9
Leung Sang Hong Kong Pastries offers a wide range of Chinese-style baked goods. Many flock here for the egg tarts, which are known for their silky custard centres and buttery bases. Be sure to give the char siew sou (flaky barbecue pork bun) and chicken curry bolo bun a try as well.
(Image credit: @malalatang)
6 /9
Madeleine’s is one of the few establishments left in Singapore that still produces Portugese egg tarts (also known as pastel de nata). This variant boasts a flaky puff pastry base, a rich filling akin to traditional Western custard, and a burnt caramel top resembling crème brûlée. Madeleine’s rendition has over 20 fluffy layers of crust, which yields a satisfying crunch with every bite.
(Image credit: @mentaik.o)
7 /9
It’s not unusual to find a line at Dona Manis Cake Shop; after all, the old-school bakery is famous for its scrumptious banana pie. If you’re headed for one of those, pick up a couple of its egg tarts too. Like the rest of its offerings, the egg tarts here are just as well-made, with a delicate and buttery crust that holds a silky soft egg filling within. Expect the pastry to be a messy affair.
(Image credit: @cheryltan88)
8 /9
If you haven’t tried one of Joy Luck Teahouse’s famous Hong Kong-style egg tarts, you’re seriously missing out. Available in either a cookie or pastry crust, these little morsels of joy come with wobbly egg custard that melt in your mouth.
9 /9
Another bakery that’s ventured into diamond-shaped egg tarts is Tai Chong Kok, which fills its buttery, biscuit-like crust with a slightly runny but equally delicious custard. The 83-year-old bakery started off selling traditional mooncakes before venturing into mooncakes, so you can bet they know a thing or two about crafting good pastries.
(Image credit: Carolyn Lim/Tai Chong Kok)