The humble egg tart is a brilliant union of Chinese and European baking traditions, as many consider it a combination of Cantonese egg custard and Western custard tarts.

We’re lucky to have both the classic Hong Kong and decadent Portuguese variants in Singapore. The former is characterised by a shortbread-like base and smooth custard filling, whereas the latter tends to be more of a dessert with its burnt caramel top and puff pastry base.

Whichever you prefer, there’s nothing better than sinking your teeth into a creamy, eggy centre and chewing down on a buttery biscuit tart. Before you ruin your local-inspired afternoon tea with average versions, we’ve rounded up some of the most time-tested bakeries for the best egg tarts in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credits: @tonghengsg)