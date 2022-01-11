Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Do afternoon tea the local way with these 9 best egg tarts in Singapore
11 Jan 2022 11:25 AM

The humble egg tart is a brilliant union of Chinese and European baking traditions, as many consider it a combination of Cantonese egg custard and Western custard tarts.

We’re lucky to have both the classic Hong Kong and decadent Portuguese variants in Singapore. The former is characterised by a shortbread-like base and smooth custard filling, whereas the latter tends to be more of a dessert with its burnt caramel top and puff pastry base.

Whichever you prefer, there’s nothing better than sinking your teeth into a creamy, eggy centre and chewing down on a buttery biscuit tart. Before you ruin your local-inspired afternoon tea with average versions, we’ve rounded up some of the most time-tested bakeries for the best egg tarts in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credits: @tonghengsg)

If you’re ready for a treat here are 9 bakeries for the best egg tarts in Singapore:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Tong Heng Traditional Cantonese Pastries

1 /9

Tong Heng Traditional Cantonese Pastries
Tong Heng Confectionery has been specialising in Chinese pastries since 1935. The business is renowned for their signature diamond-shaped egg tarts, which are well-known for their light, crispy crust and smooth custard. If you’re looking for a more exotic spin on the pastry, opt for the Coconut Egg Tart. It has a more fibrous texture and fruitier flavour than the original version, thanks to the addition of fresh, hand-shredded coconut.
(Image credit: Tong Heng Traditional Cantonese Pastries)
Tong Heng Traditional Cantonese Pastries
Address
285 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058833
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6223 3649
Order here
Tai Cheong Bakery

2 /9

Tai Cheong Bakery
Who can forget the queues that appeared when this historic Hong Kong bakery landed on our shores? Tai Cheong Bakery has been producing pastries since 1954, so you know their Signature Egg Tarts won’t disappoint. Expect velvety egg custard encased in a buttery, shortcake-like crust and prepare yourself for having more than just one.
(Image credit: Tai Cheong Bakery)
Tai Cheong Bakery
Address
31 Lor Liput, Singapore 277742
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 9828 1954
Order here
Balmoral Bakery

3 /9

Balmoral Bakery

The long standing Balmoral Bakery offers a variety of classic cakes and pastries. The egg tarts here stand out for their runny centre and soft, crumbling crust. Don’t forget to pick up some old-school treats such as custard puffs and chicken pies while you’re here.

(Image credit: @taroxtaco)

Balmoral Bakery
Address
Sunset Way, 105 Clementi Street 12, #01-06, Singapore 120105
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6223 3649
Order here
8Tarts n Pastries

4 /9

8Tarts n Pastries
8Tarts n Pastries is known for their preservative-free Hong Kong-style offerings. The egg tarts here have smooth custard filling and soft pastry bases. The egg white and Portugese varieties are available here as well, and you can even find unconventional flavours such as durian, jackfruit, and chocolate.
(Image credit: 8Tarts n Pastries)
8Tarts n Pastries
Address
#B2-K4 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, 098585
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6276 0915
Leung Sang Hong Kong Pastries

5 /9

Leung Sang Hong Kong Pastries

Leung Sang Hong Kong Pastries offers a wide range of Chinese-style baked goods. Many flock here for the egg tarts, which are known for their silky custard centres and buttery bases. Be sure to give the char siew sou (flaky barbecue pork bun) and chicken curry bolo bun a try as well.

(Image credit: @malalatang)

Leung Sang Hong Kong Pastries
Address
18 Jalan Membina #01-06, Singapore 164018
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6271 6056
Madeleine's Original Portugese Egg Tart & Puff

6 /9

Madeleine's Original Portugese Egg Tart & Puff

Madeleine’s is one of the few establishments left in Singapore that still produces Portugese egg tarts (also known as pastel de nata). This variant boasts a flaky puff pastry base, a rich filling akin to traditional Western custard, and a burnt caramel top resembling crème brûlée. Madeleine’s rendition has over 20 fluffy layers of crust, which yields a satisfying crunch with every bite.

(Image credit: @mentaik.o)

Madeleine's Original Portugese Egg Tart & Puff
Address
198 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 436997
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6247 9363
Dona Manis Cake Shop

7 /9

Dona Manis Cake Shop

It’s not unusual to find a line at Dona Manis Cake Shop; after all, the old-school bakery is famous for its scrumptious banana pie. If you’re headed for one of those, pick up a couple of its egg tarts too. Like the rest of its offerings, the egg tarts here are just as well-made, with a delicate and buttery crust that holds a silky soft egg filling within. Expect the pastry to be a messy affair. 

(Image credit: @cheryltan88)

Dona Manis Cake Shop
Address
865 Mountbatten Road B1, 93, Singapore 437844
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6440 7688
Joy Luck Teahouse

8 /9

Joy Luck Teahouse

If you haven’t tried one of Joy Luck Teahouse’s famous Hong Kong-style egg tarts, you’re seriously missing out. Available in either a cookie or pastry crust, these little morsels of joy come with wobbly egg custard that melt in your mouth. 

Joy Luck Teahouse
Address
2 Orchard Turn, #B4-61, Singapore 238801
Website
Website here
Order here
Tai Chong Kok

9 /9

Tai Chong Kok

Another bakery that’s ventured into diamond-shaped egg tarts is Tai Chong Kok, which fills its buttery, biscuit-like crust with a slightly runny but equally delicious custard. The 83-year-old bakery started off selling traditional mooncakes before venturing into mooncakes, so you can bet they know a thing or two about crafting good pastries.

(Image credit: Carolyn Lim/Tai Chong Kok)

Tai Chong Kok
Address
38 Sago St, Singapore 059028
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6227 5701
Stephanie writes about food and culture. She has a soft spot for the visual and literary arts and can be found at the latest exhibition openings. Currently, she's on a quest to devour as much SingLit as possible.

