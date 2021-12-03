Here’s where to get the best gula melaka desserts in Singapore

Gula melaka is clearly the superior sugar — there, we’ve said it.

Unlike its white counterpart, gula melaka refers to palm sugar made primarily from the liquid collected from coconut palms, which in turn, imparts a beautiful, earthy sweetness similar to caramel, and imparts a smokey aroma to anything it’s made with.



For the uninitiated, here’s what palm sugar looks like before it’s used in your desserts and dishes (Image credit: @limeleafandredpepper_aroisoi9 via Instagram)

To spotlight our love for the delicious local ingredient, we’re highlighting some of the best gula melaka desserts in Singapore that makes use of its mouthwatering flavour.

Cakes, for instance, are in a whole world of their own. The chiffon cake from Cheng’s 27 or tea cake from Violet Oon is perfect with afternoon tea, while All The Batter’s Avocado Gula Melaka Cake combines the creamy avocado with the palm sugar to make for delicious delight you’ll be hard pressed to forget.

If you, like us, can’t get enough of gula melaka, read on for our recommendations.

Here’s where you’ll find the best gula melaka desserts in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Cheng’s 27)