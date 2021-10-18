Gourmet burgers are still all the rage in Singapore. While restaurants are promising towering stacks of patties and crazy toppings, others are roping in cult names here — think Shake Shack, Burger & Lobster and Five Guys. These best hot dog joints in Singapore, however, are also stirring up quite the fuss in the local culinary scene.
Thanks to the return of fast-food joint A&W, Singaporeans are getting their fill of classic hot dogs with beef chilli and streaks of mustard and ketchup. Like the burger, these promise to be way more than just a fast-food staple.
Singapore has seen many hot dog stands come and go but the ones still standing are committed to using the best brioche buns, quality sausages and crazy toppings to keep diners excited.
Here’s where to grab the best hot dogs in Singapore (besides IKEA, of course). Be sure to order up a milkshake while you’re there too.
(Hero and featured image credit: Fung Kee Hotdogs)
Where to find the best hot dogs in Singapore:
Broadway American Diner is Capitol Kempinski’s homage to the all-American diner, and offers burgers, hotdogs and milkshakes that will transport you back in time to the good ol’ days. Decked out in red booths and neon lights, the establishment is a favourite amongst burger lovers, but many have also fallen in love with the hot dogs here. Our pick? The The Chilli Beef Hot Dog, which sees a smoked beef sausage that’s wedged between a fluffy bun and generously decked with chilli con carne, pico de gallo and mozzarella cheese.
This simple outfit has become a cult hangout for late-night bites and drinks. Founder Knut Randhem keeps the menu simple; there are only three types of hotdogs available: the Classic with Scandinavian-style smoked pork sausage, the Swiss Cheese, and the Vegan with a mushroom-soy weiner. Every hotdog comes with the standard toppings of mustard, ketchup and crispy onions, although diners are encouraged to go crazy with other toppings such as Fung Kee’s ‘secret sauce’ or Szechuan chilli sauce. Try the cracklings and Negroni here as well!
Besides the classic hotdog, gourmet joint Hafudog gets inspirations from around the globe. Take for example the Banh Bao, a cross between hot dog and Vietnamese bang mi sandwiches, topped with pickled carrot and coriander. Or, the Soyo, a Japanese-inspired hot dog with nori and soya sauce glaze. Hafudog offers two choices of sausages: spiced chicken or Kurobuta pork.
While they are better known for wacky burger creations, Three Buns applies the same creativity and eye for quality with their ‘dawgs.’ The menu sees some Asian-inspired toppings like bawang goreng (fried onion bits), wasabi mayo or miso mustard. Chilli-heads will appreciate the Phife Dawg, a spice-loaded bite with beef chilli, hot sauce and some watermelon relish to take the heat off a bit. Diners get a choice of smoked beef or chicken frankfurters which are stuffed in natural sheep casing for a better bite. Best enjoyed with a side of fries and spiked milkshakes.
This local hotdog stand has relocated from Orchard Road to a homelier outfit in Clementi. The menu here is much bigger, offering burgers, pasta and other big plates. Still, hotdogs remain as their main highlight. Be Frank offers chicken bratwurst often accompanied by indulgent or homely toppings. The Coney’s Island, topped with beef chilli, is an all-time favourite here. Keep a lookout for other seasonal creations too, such as a foie-gras topped hotdog.
Few people know how to spruce up the humble hot dog like Jumbadog. The new west-side establishment has a variety of sausages and an even bigger selection of toppings that will allow you to make your dream hot dog a reality. If you’re too lazy to personalise yours, signatures such as the Sloppy Joe Dog come packed with toppings like beef bolognese, onions, and hot cheese to make for a sinfully delightful meal. Pick up a milkshake or two to go with while you’re there.