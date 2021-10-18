Gourmet burgers are still all the rage in Singapore. While restaurants are promising towering stacks of patties and crazy toppings, others are roping in cult names here — think Shake Shack, Burger & Lobster and Five Guys. These best hot dog joints in Singapore, however, are also stirring up quite the fuss in the local culinary scene.

Thanks to the return of fast-food joint A&W, Singaporeans are getting their fill of classic hot dogs with beef chilli and streaks of mustard and ketchup. Like the burger, these promise to be way more than just a fast-food staple.

Singapore has seen many hot dog stands come and go but the ones still standing are committed to using the best brioche buns, quality sausages and crazy toppings to keep diners excited.

Here’s where to grab the best hot dogs in Singapore (besides IKEA, of course). Be sure to order up a milkshake while you’re there too.

(Hero and featured image credit: Fung Kee Hotdogs)

Where to find the best hot dogs in Singapore: