Here’s where to get the best Korean bento cakes in Singapore

Korean bento cakes are taking over social media by storm.
These petite four to five inch cakes are small enough to be shared amongst two, and are dressed in classy minimalist and/or vintage designs and pastel shades, before being placed in a cute little bento box. While a large cake to share between a large group of friends is always welcomed, not all of us have five guests constantly coming around for a gathering. No, this isn’t a pity party: intimate sessions with the people that really matter just hit different, if you know what we mean.
If you’re planning to get one for a special occasion, or just to celebrate you (go off, Kings and Queens!) we’ve got you covered with our favourite home bakers that are making the best Korean bento cakes in Singapore.
8 places to get the best Korean bento cakes in Singapore:
We love how many different types of Korean bento cakes there are here at Angstbakes. From minimalist ones to adorable 3D frog cakes, there’s really something for everyone here. You’ll be hard pressed to find something that hasn’t already been done, but if you need something customisable, Angstbakes has that option as well.
Bentogirlsg offers five flavours for their Korean bento cakes, ranging from the classic Vanilla to fruity numbers like Mango and Strawberry. Need a bit more flavour? The Lotus Biscoff and Cookies & Cream are recommended options on the menu too.
Bentocakesg (not to be mistaken with Bentogirlsg) uses a Victoria Sponge Cake base for all their cakes, with Chocolate Ganache, Strawberries or Lemon Curd fillings for your choosing as an add-on. We have to admit, the piping for longer messages on the cake can come across a little hard to read, but the ones with minimal designs come out really well.
Bentobakesbyjeowy makes Halal-friendly bento cakes that are both easy on the eye as well as your palate. After selecting your cake flavour and filling (choose from a selection of five and eight respectively), just let them know what design you’re looking for and you’re all set. Our favourite designs here include the Classic Korean, which come with a two-tone colour palette and a short message piped on the top.
We’re enamoured with the aesthetic of Kream Studio’s designs. You won’t go wrong with the minimalist cake designs, of course, but what we’re really coming back for are the customised drawings and illustrations.
Bento Cake Burglar’s interface is perfect for those who want to know exactly what they’ll be getting for their price point. The customised cakes are fixed at three different price points, but if you’re looking for a no-frills cake option, the gourmet flavour section is a pretty good place to start.
The best bit about Batter with Butter? The range of designs they are able to produce. The character designs are absolutely adorable: apart from animated characters, they’ve even gotten unique requests from loved ones to create “ORD LO” cakes with a 2D half-body drawing of a boy in army attire.
Eggyi.co has your regular buttercream Korean bento cake designs, but what makes them a little different from the other options on the list is the incorporation of fondant for incredibly detailed designs, which includes anything from Squid Game to anime characters.