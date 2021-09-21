Few things hold a candle to a warm bowl of Mac and Cheese when it comes to savoury comfort foods.
After all, is there anything better than a piping hot skillet that’s filled with warm pockets of pasta (in any shape and form) that’s swathed in gooey cheese?
Sure, Mac and Cheese can conjure up images of sad, ready-meals from boxes, but despite its image, the dish has been growing in popularity in restaurants here, each one more elevated than the next. We’re talking plates that not only come served with a blend of cheeses, textures and aromas, but also luxurious makeovers that involve truffle and lobster to really jazz up the humble dish.
Whether you like yours perfectly crusty or deliciously rich and creamy, we’ve got your back. Here’s where to get the best Mac and Cheese in Singapore.
(Hero and featured image credit: Overeasy)
For a meat-focused restaurant, you’d think that the sides here aren’t worth much of your attention, but you can leave this assumption at home when you dine at Bedrock Bar & Grill. The maccheroni pasta is bathed in a luscious cheese sauce that’s made from a blend of gorgonzola and parmesan cheese, and a housemade truffle compound butter, before it’s sent to the salamander to earn its beautiful golden crust. Rich, creamy and so very well-balanced.
(Image credit: @curiouspasta via @bedrocksg/Instagram)
If an American diner doesn’t have Mac and Cheese on the menu, is it even considered one at all? Here at OverEasy, you’ll find the most classic combination of the dish, crafted with a three-cheese and béchamel sauce and topped with toasted breadcrumbs. Not decadent enough for your? Request for some truffle & wild mushrooms to spice things up.
We love the Chicken ‘n’ Watermelon ‘n’ Waffles from Yardbird Southern Bar & Grill, but if we had to pick another favourite here, it’d have to be the Mac & Cheese. We’re talking five artisanal cheeses, and a crispy herby crust that pairs well with just about any main you’ll have. If you want to take this experience a notch higher, the Lobster Mac & Cheese comes with a whole lobster for some cheesy, crustacean goodness.
(Image credit: @eatingwithblair via Instagram)
Latteria’s Mac and Cheese is the one to order if you’re looking for a visually stunning dish. The decadent dish comes to the table in a hollowed pumpkin shell, stuffed with gooey, stretchy mozzarella cheese to give you the cheese pull of your dreams. If the dish is a little too cloying for your taste, be sure to scrape some of that sweet pumpkin along the side to cut through the grease.
(Image credit: @cforcassan via Instagram)
We don’t know about you, but we’re obsessed with mentaiko. After all, what’s not to love about the creamy, umami sauce? Five Oars Coffee Roasters leans into the seafood flavour by adding a smattering of ebiko, prawn and crab meat to its Mentaiko Mac & Cheese to create the ultimate side to your meal.
(Image credit: @cherhehe via Instagram)