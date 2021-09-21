Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Here’s where to get the best Mac and Cheese in Singapore
Here’s where to get the best Mac and Cheese in Singapore
Food & Drink
21 Sep 2021 11:30 AM

Here’s where to get the best Mac and Cheese in Singapore

Jocelyn Tan
Writer
Here’s where to get the best Mac and Cheese in Singapore
Food & Drink
Here’s where to get the best Mac and Cheese in Singapore

Few things hold a candle to a warm bowl of Mac and Cheese when it comes to savoury comfort foods.

After all, is there anything better than a piping hot skillet that’s filled with warm pockets of pasta (in any shape and form) that’s swathed in gooey cheese?

Sure, Mac and Cheese can conjure up images of sad, ready-meals from boxes, but despite its image, the dish has been growing in popularity in restaurants here, each one more elevated than the next. We’re talking plates that not only come served with a blend of cheeses, textures and aromas, but also luxurious makeovers that involve truffle and lobster to really jazz up the humble dish.

Whether you like yours perfectly crusty or deliciously rich and creamy, we’ve got your back. Here’s where to get the best Mac and Cheese in Singapore.

You might also like…

(Hero and featured image credit: Overeasy)

Bedrock Bar & Grill
1
Bedrock Bar & Grill

For a meat-focused restaurant, you’d think that the sides here aren’t worth much of your attention, but you can leave this assumption at home when you dine at Bedrock Bar & Grill. The maccheroni pasta is bathed in a luscious cheese sauce that’s made from a blend of gorgonzola and parmesan cheese, and a housemade truffle compound butter, before it’s sent to the salamander to earn its beautiful golden crust. Rich, creamy and so very well-balanced.

(Image credit: @curiouspasta via @bedrocksg/Instagram)

Bedrock Bar & Grill
Address
96 Somerset Rd, #01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, Singapore 238
Book here
OverEasy
2
OverEasy

If an American diner doesn’t have Mac and Cheese on the menu, is it even considered one at all? Here at OverEasy, you’ll find the most classic combination of the dish, crafted with a three-cheese and béchamel sauce and topped with toasted breadcrumbs. Not decadent enough for your?  Request for some truffle & wild mushrooms to spice things up.

OverEasy
Address
1 Fullerton Road #01-06 One Fullerton, Singapore 049213
Book here
Yardbird Southern Bar & Grill
3
Yardbird Southern Bar & Grill

We love the Chicken ‘n’ Watermelon ‘n’ Waffles from Yardbird Southern Bar & Grill, but if we had to pick another favourite here, it’d have to be the Mac & Cheese. We’re talking five artisanal cheeses, and a crispy herby crust that pairs well with just about any main you’ll have. If you want to take this experience a notch higher, the Lobster Mac & Cheese comes with a whole lobster for some cheesy, crustacean goodness.

(Image credit: @eatingwithblair via Instagram)

Yardbird Southern Bar & Grill
Address
2 Bayfront Ave, #B1-07, Singapore 018972
Book here
Latteria
4
Latteria

Latteria’s Mac and Cheese is the one to order if you’re looking for a visually stunning dish. The decadent dish comes to the table in a hollowed pumpkin shell, stuffed with gooey, stretchy mozzarella cheese to give you the cheese pull of your dreams. If the dish is a little too cloying for your taste, be sure to scrape some of that sweet pumpkin along the side to cut through the grease.

(Image credit: @cforcassan via Instagram)

Latteria
Address
40 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089618
Book here
Five Oars Coffee Roasters
5
Five Oars Coffee Roasters

We don’t know about you, but we’re obsessed with mentaiko. After all, what’s not to love about the creamy, umami sauce? Five Oars Coffee Roasters leans into the seafood flavour by adding a smattering of ebiko, prawn and crab meat to its Mentaiko Mac & Cheese to create the ultimate side to your meal.

(Image credit: @cherhehe via Instagram)

Five Oars Coffee Roasters
Address
6 Upper E Coast Rd, Singapore 455200
Order here
Dining Pasta Mac and Cheese Comfort Food snack
Jocelyn Tan
Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg