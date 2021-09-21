Few things hold a candle to a warm bowl of Mac and Cheese when it comes to savoury comfort foods.

After all, is there anything better than a piping hot skillet that’s filled with warm pockets of pasta (in any shape and form) that’s swathed in gooey cheese?

Sure, Mac and Cheese can conjure up images of sad, ready-meals from boxes, but despite its image, the dish has been growing in popularity in restaurants here, each one more elevated than the next. We’re talking plates that not only come served with a blend of cheeses, textures and aromas, but also luxurious makeovers that involve truffle and lobster to really jazz up the humble dish.

Whether you like yours perfectly crusty or deliciously rich and creamy, we’ve got your back. Here’s where to get the best Mac and Cheese in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credit: Overeasy)