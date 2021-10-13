Here’s where to get the best ondeh ondeh cakes in Singapore

The Lifestyle Asia editorial team has a sweet tooth that cannot be denied, especially when that dessert comes served with a side of nostalgia. We’re talking about ondeh ondeh cakes, a modern reinterpretation of an old-school favourite.

We’ve covered our ardent love for kueh, traditional desserts served from hawker stalls that have been honing their craft for generations, and old-school cake shops with condensation-spotted display fridges glimmering with rum balls and jelly-lined cream cakes.

Today, we move on to the exquisite combination of all three, the motherlode of neo-heritage desserts (yes, we’re running with that term) — cakes from local bakeries that are inspired by local confectioneries. Although extremely popular for their rich marriage of pandan, coconut, and gula melaka flavours, the best ondeh ondeh cakes are only made with quality ingredients — just like its namesake dessert.

On that note, we’ve rounded out our favourite bakeries that make delicious versions of these tiered, creamy beauties. Here, your guide to the best ondeh ondeh cakes in Singapore.