Here’s where to get the best porridge in Singapore on rainy days

Everyone has a particular dish they brand as comfort food, but porridge is an undeniable frontrunner for the category. Unlike Teochew porridge, which relies on an assortment of side dishes to dress its welcome blandness, Cantonese porridge is wholesome and soul-warming.

Rice is cooked till it is thick, almost gooey, and fortified with a spread of humble ingredients, ranging from meat and seafood to eggs. Topped with a fresh bouquet of ginger and chopped scallions, congee is the culinary equivalent of an embrace.

The next time you find yourself in need of comfort food, we’ve done the legwork for you with our list of the best porridge in Singapore. Take your pick.

7 best places to get the best porridge in Singapore: