Here’s where to get the best roti prata in Singapore

Roti prata might a popular option for late-night supper runs, but let’s not fool anybody: we’re more than happy to tuck into it at any time of day.
The beloved dish has its roots in South India, with ‘roti’ meaning bread and ‘prata’ or ‘paratha’ meaning flat in Hindi. The recipe is simple but in no way does that undermine how satisfying it is: dough is flavoured with ghee, before being stretched and fried to golden brown perfection.
It’s comfort food for many and is typically enjoyed with a side of fragrant mutton or fish curry. Prata stalls here are famous for offering a kaleidoscopic array of classic and modern options. You can’t go wrong with the kosong (plain) or egg variants but versions with cheese, ice cream, and durian filling are worth giving a go as well.
The shatteringly crisp ‘tissue’ version is another uniquely local variant that has won the hearts of locals and tourists. Read on to find out where to get the best roti prata in Singapore.
With mentions of three-hour-long queues and legions of fans, this roti prata joint might as well be an institution of its own. As its name suggests, the golden discs of dough here are outstandingly crispy and boast fluffy interiors. Savour with a side of fish curry or dalcha (lentil-based) sambal. The stall only opens on weekdays, so plan your visits strategically.
Sin Ming Roti Prata is best known for its coin prata (S$4 for 6), which is made by rolling and twisting the dough into a circular shape prior to frying. The end result consists of crispy parcels of dough that flake similarly to perfectly baked croissants. Pair with a side of tender mutton curry for a meal that hits the spot.
Springleaf Prata Place offers over twenty types of savoury prata and a respectable selection of dessert versions. Pick from classics such as cheese (S$2.70), onion (S$1.70), plaster (which hides an egg within)(S$2.10), or banana(S$3.50). If you’re feeling adventurous — or sacrilegious, some might say– go for the more unconventional options such as portobello mozzarella (S$5.40)or mushroom, egg, and tomato (S$3.80).
Master Prata is a must-try when you’re next in the Alexandra area. The stall prides itself in making the dough in-house according to a family recipe — rather than outsourcing it from factories– and offers an astounding 108 types of prata. Many say the kosong prata (S$1.20) is perfectly fragrant on its own and best paired with a glass of steaming hot teh halia (ginger tea).
Casuarina Curry is an iconic second-generation Indian restaurant boasting some of the best prata and curry in town. Purists will be pleased to tuck into the plain (S$1.30), egg (S$2.10), or onion (S$1.90) options, whereas the more adventurous can go for the banana chocolate or sausage roll variants. Other highlights here include fish head curry (from S$18) and mutton murtabak (from S$7.50).
The Roti Prata House is renowned for serving up some of the best prata in Singapore. The prata here is crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and perfumed with the aroma of ghee. There are over 80 varieties available, encompassing everything from the classic egg and onion renditions to unconventional options like bomb kaya and durian. All this means is that you’ll be back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Rahmath is the go-to prata spot for many Toa Payoh residents. Expect long queues but many believe the buttery, freshly cooked slices of dough are worth the wait. In spite of its name, diners rave about the egg prata (S$1.50) and its crispy, fluffy texture. Be sure to arrive before 1:30 pm though, as the store only sells mee goreng after that.
