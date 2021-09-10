Few things in life are more pleasing than tucking into a perfectly baked waffle.

The satisfaction of slicing through a golden crust, followed by cutting into an interior that’s delightfully warm and fluffy might be some of our favourite things about this versatile dish.

These days, waffles are aplenty in Singapore and can be found in both sweet and savoury variants. Whether you prefer the dish served with artisanal ice cream or a side of fried eggs and bacon, here’s where to get the best waffles in Singapore this weekend.