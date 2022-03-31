Lifestyle Asia
9 best avocado toasts in Singapore to try for brunch this weekend
31 Mar 2022 11:25 AM

Jethro Kang
It’s been called “healthy yet ever-so-slightly indulgent,” a meme, and the reason why Millennials can’t afford to buy a home. Enter the avocado toast, and some prime examples from these nine places in Singapore.

Essentially an open-faced sandwich with smashed or sliced avocado spread across it, avocado toast (or avo toast to fans) became a global flashpoint in 2016 when an Australian columnist said “young people” should be saving for homes instead of spending “(AUD)22 a pop and more” on the dish. It’s similarly pricey at many restaurants and cafes here, but since 20 percent of our salaries disappear into the CPF blackhole, feel free to splurge away.

Do it at places like Avorush, which places the dish as its centrepiece, as well as Australian-inspired cafes like Bearded Bella, Common Man Stan, Sarnies and Toby’s Estate. Craft coffee joints also make it one of their brunch specialties, which you can have from Forty Hands, Grids, Group Therapy Coffee, and The Food Peeps.

Check them out below.

(Hero and featured image credit: Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images)

9 places in Singapore to get the smoothest, creamiest avocado toast

Jump To / Table of Contents

Avorush

1 /9

Avorush

We’ll kick off with somewhere that’s wholly devoted to the avocado: Avorush. The restaurant puts the fruit into everything from breads to bowls, but the Back to Basics (smashed avo, chilli flakes, multigrain sourdough slice) is avocado toast in its purest form. Other variations include Goodfellas (with scrambled eggs and feta), and The Pacific (Moroccan salmon and cherry tomatoes).

Weekdays, 8am to 6pm

(Image credit: Avorush / Facebook)

Address
#02-23 Asia Square Tower 2, 12 Marina View, 018961 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6802 7451
Bearded Bella (Tanjong Pagar)

2 /9

Bearded Bella (Tanjong Pagar)

From the alleys of Melbourne comes Bearded Bella, an Australian-inspired cafe that dabbles in global flavours. Likewise, their Smashed Avocado spans sweet potato crisps, quinoa and pomegranate together with feta and toasted nuts and seeds. Bacon costs extra, but it’s worth it.

Weekdays, 7.30am to 5pm
Weekends, 7.30am to 6pm

(Image credit: Bearded Bella / Facebook)

Address
8 Craig Rd, Singapore 089668 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9880 0775
Book here
Common Man Stan

3 /9

Common Man Stan

Common Man Stan takes its Aussie roots seriously. The cafe started out as a partnership between Five Senses Coffee Australia and Spa Esprit Group here, and their food is just as vibrant as the atmosphere Down Under. Similarly, their avocado toast is brilliantly hued with pickles, chilli flakes, and micro-greens topping creamy avocado and umami Marmite mushrooms.

Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7.30am to 4.30pm
Sundays and Mondays, 7.30am to 5.30pm 

(Image credit: Common Man Coffee Roasters / Facebook)

Address
SG, Stanley St, 11-12, 068730 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6877 4855
Book here
Forty Hands (Tiong Bahru)

4 /9

Forty Hands (Tiong Bahru)

Too many cooks don’t always spoil the broth as Forty Hands proves with their avocado toast. It’s a glorious amalgamation of macadamia and pistachio dukkah, burnt feta, dill, pickled onion, feta yoghurt, and herb oil on sourdough bread, to which you can add poached eggs on for extra.

Weekdays, 7am to 5.30pm
Weekdays, 7.30am to 6.30pm

 

Address
78 Yong Siak St, Singapore 163078 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6225 8545
Grids Coffee | Bar

5 /9

Grids Coffee | Bar

Japanese minimalist decor meets Asian fusion dishes at Grids, which serves dishes like hojicha scones and ochazuke in a zen-like space. Likewise, their avocado toast continues the theme with pickled pear joining zesty feta whip, dukkah, mixed seeds, and poached eggs on rustic sourdough bread.

Sundays to Wednesdays, 9am to 6pm
Thursdays to Saturdays, 9am to 10.30pm

Address
200 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058749 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9665 4398
Book here
Group Therapy Coffee (Cross Street Exchange)

6 /9

Group Therapy Coffee (Cross Street Exchange)

Group Therapy Coffee marriges two quintessential brunch meals with their Skinny Eggs Ben. On top is Eggs Benedict with smoked salmon and lemon yoghurt sauce, held up by smashed avocado and multigrain toast. The Crispy Parma Ham alternative lets you live dangerously with sliced pork and English muffin.

Sundays to Tuesdays, 8am to 5pm
Wednesdays to Thursdays, 8am to 9pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 8am to 10pm

Address
181 South Bridge Road 01-05 & #K1-04, Singapore 058743 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6222 2554
Book here
Sarnies

7 /9

Sarnies

Sarnies promises “coffee that brings the city to life,” but it’s their avocado toast that diners live for. For their weekday breakfast menu, the Australian style cafe trots out avocado toast with roasted cherry tomatoes, feta, and cashew dukkah on a slice of country sourdough bread, then adds two poached eggs when weekend brunch comes around.

Weekdays, 7.30am to 10pm
Weekends, 8.30am to 10pm

Address
Telok Ayer St, 136, Singapore 068601 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8284 2146
Book here
The Food Peeps Coffee and Deli

8 /9

The Food Peeps Coffee and Deli

If you like decking out your avocado toast, go to The Food Peeps. Their base option consists of soft-boiled egg, wilted spinach and cream cheese spread on a sourdough slice, which you can add either smoked salmon, mushroom or ham to. There’s also a prawn number with spicy guacamole, home-dried cherry tomato, and mango salsa.

Thursdays to Tuesdays, 8am to 5pm

Address
34 Sago St, #01-01, Singapore 059026 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6970 8035
Toby's Estate

9 /9

Toby's Estate

Toby’s Estate is a renowned Australian coffee roaster, and their avocado toast doesn’t let you down either. There’s poached eggs and vine tomatoes, alfalfa, and sautéed mushrooms, all doused with green Hollandaise sauce and heaped on smooshed avocado and sourdough bread.

Daily, 7.30am to 5pm

Address
8 Rodyk St, Singapore 238216 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6636 7629
Jethro Kang
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.
