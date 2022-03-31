9 best avocado toasts in Singapore to try for brunch this weekend

It’s been called “healthy yet ever-so-slightly indulgent,” a meme, and the reason why Millennials can’t afford to buy a home. Enter the avocado toast, and some prime examples from these nine places in Singapore.
Essentially an open-faced sandwich with smashed or sliced avocado spread across it, avocado toast (or avo toast to fans) became a global flashpoint in 2016 when an Australian columnist said “young people” should be saving for homes instead of spending “(AUD)22 a pop and more” on the dish. It’s similarly pricey at many restaurants and cafes here, but since 20 percent of our salaries disappear into the CPF blackhole, feel free to splurge away.
Do it at places like Avorush, which places the dish as its centrepiece, as well as Australian-inspired cafes like Bearded Bella, Common Man Stan, Sarnies and Toby’s Estate. Craft coffee joints also make it one of their brunch specialties, which you can have from Forty Hands, Grids, Group Therapy Coffee, and The Food Peeps.
Check them out below.
We’ll kick off with somewhere that’s wholly devoted to the avocado: Avorush. The restaurant puts the fruit into everything from breads to bowls, but the Back to Basics (smashed avo, chilli flakes, multigrain sourdough slice) is avocado toast in its purest form. Other variations include Goodfellas (with scrambled eggs and feta), and The Pacific (Moroccan salmon and cherry tomatoes).
Weekdays, 8am to 6pm
From the alleys of Melbourne comes Bearded Bella, an Australian-inspired cafe that dabbles in global flavours. Likewise, their Smashed Avocado spans sweet potato crisps, quinoa and pomegranate together with feta and toasted nuts and seeds. Bacon costs extra, but it’s worth it.
Weekdays, 7.30am to 5pm
Weekends, 7.30am to 6pm
Common Man Stan takes its Aussie roots seriously. The cafe started out as a partnership between Five Senses Coffee Australia and Spa Esprit Group here, and their food is just as vibrant as the atmosphere Down Under. Similarly, their avocado toast is brilliantly hued with pickles, chilli flakes, and micro-greens topping creamy avocado and umami Marmite mushrooms.
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7.30am to 4.30pm
Sundays and Mondays, 7.30am to 5.30pm
Too many cooks don’t always spoil the broth as Forty Hands proves with their avocado toast. It’s a glorious amalgamation of macadamia and pistachio dukkah, burnt feta, dill, pickled onion, feta yoghurt, and herb oil on sourdough bread, to which you can add poached eggs on for extra.
Weekdays, 7am to 5.30pm
Weekdays, 7.30am to 6.30pm
Japanese minimalist decor meets Asian fusion dishes at Grids, which serves dishes like hojicha scones and ochazuke in a zen-like space. Likewise, their avocado toast continues the theme with pickled pear joining zesty feta whip, dukkah, mixed seeds, and poached eggs on rustic sourdough bread.
Sundays to Wednesdays, 9am to 6pm
Thursdays to Saturdays, 9am to 10.30pm
Group Therapy Coffee marriges two quintessential brunch meals with their Skinny Eggs Ben. On top is Eggs Benedict with smoked salmon and lemon yoghurt sauce, held up by smashed avocado and multigrain toast. The Crispy Parma Ham alternative lets you live dangerously with sliced pork and English muffin.
Sundays to Tuesdays, 8am to 5pm
Wednesdays to Thursdays, 8am to 9pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 8am to 10pm
Sarnies promises “coffee that brings the city to life,” but it’s their avocado toast that diners live for. For their weekday breakfast menu, the Australian style cafe trots out avocado toast with roasted cherry tomatoes, feta, and cashew dukkah on a slice of country sourdough bread, then adds two poached eggs when weekend brunch comes around.
Weekdays, 7.30am to 10pm
Weekends, 8.30am to 10pm
If you like decking out your avocado toast, go to The Food Peeps. Their base option consists of soft-boiled egg, wilted spinach and cream cheese spread on a sourdough slice, which you can add either smoked salmon, mushroom or ham to. There’s also a prawn number with spicy guacamole, home-dried cherry tomato, and mango salsa.
Thursdays to Tuesdays, 8am to 5pm
Toby’s Estate is a renowned Australian coffee roaster, and their avocado toast doesn’t let you down either. There’s poached eggs and vine tomatoes, alfalfa, and sautéed mushrooms, all doused with green Hollandaise sauce and heaped on smooshed avocado and sourdough bread.
Daily, 7.30am to 5pm