9 best avocado toasts in Singapore to try for brunch this weekend

It’s been called “healthy yet ever-so-slightly indulgent,” a meme, and the reason why Millennials can’t afford to buy a home. Enter the avocado toast, and some prime examples from these nine places in Singapore.

Essentially an open-faced sandwich with smashed or sliced avocado spread across it, avocado toast (or avo toast to fans) became a global flashpoint in 2016 when an Australian columnist said “young people” should be saving for homes instead of spending “(AUD)22 a pop and more” on the dish. It’s similarly pricey at many restaurants and cafes here, but since 20 percent of our salaries disappear into the CPF blackhole, feel free to splurge away.

Do it at places like Avorush, which places the dish as its centrepiece, as well as Australian-inspired cafes like Bearded Bella, Common Man Stan, Sarnies and Toby’s Estate. Craft coffee joints also make it one of their brunch specialties, which you can have from Forty Hands, Grids, Group Therapy Coffee, and The Food Peeps.

Check them out below.

(Hero and featured image credit: Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images)

9 places in Singapore to get the smoothest, creamiest avocado toast