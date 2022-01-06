Where to go for the best unagi don in Singapore

As far as Japanese rice bowls go, the unagi don — or grilled eel bowls — is one of the more luxurious and treasured dishes in Japan’s culinary canon.

It is significant enough to have a specific date every year, coinciding with the start of summer, allocated for the exclusive consumption of the Japanese freshwater eel.

A nod to Japan’s obsession with freshness, speciality restaurants often have live eels on their premises which are gutted a la minute and quickly picked for bones. There are many ways of cooking and preparing the plump slippery fillets depending on region to region but they’re nearly always grilled to succulent perfection over a binchotan. The biggest factor that makes or breaks any unagi don? The tare — a savoury-sweet marinade of soy sauce and mirin that brings out the eel’s delicate flavour.

Japanese restaurants in Singapore are able to recreate a relatively authentic dining experience in Singapore, from importing fresh eels into the kitchens and even putting on theatrical shows of grilling fillets over crackling charcoal. Feeling hungry? Here’s where to indulge.

(Featured and hero image: @pictorial.jpeg)

6 best spots for the best unagi don in Singapore: