Where to savour the best Korean army stews in Singapore

Korean army stew, also known as budae jjigae, is a quick, fuss-free meal that’s great for sharing.

Here, you’ll find anything from tofu, kimchi, and mushroom to spam and ramen noodles bubbling in a fiery red broth, and the entire pot is served to guests piping hot, sometimes with a slice of cheese on top. While certain elements of the dish seem quite Korean in nature, it’s the addition of spam, baked beans and cheese that throws many first-time diners off.

This is where a little history lesson comes in: army stew was invented shortly after the Korean War in the 1950s. Food was scarce, and citizens had to make do with whatever they had. This included a surplus of canned ingredients from the US military bases like spam and baked beans, and with it, an easy, filling, fusion stew was born. The painful history of the dish has been greatly ameliorated since then, and is now a popular dish not just in South Korea, but internationally as well.

Hungry yet? In no particular order, we’ve rounded up some of the best army stews in Singapore to savour.

Where to find the best Korean army stews in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Seoul Shiok)