Pull apart bread is having a moment in Singapore. Here’s where you can try it

Bread fads are a dime a dozen, and joining the sourdough craze this year is none other than pull apart bread.
The appeal is quite understandable, really. In a prolonged climate of minimised social interaction, shared food at a table (these pull apart breads are best torn with hands of course) not only becomes a silent middle-finger to the overly distressed “health conscious” crowd, but also as a way to show some form of silent camaraderie and social cohesion at the table — just like hotpot, if you will. At the very least, that’s how we feel.
Restaurants around Singapore have been spotlighting some beautiful pull apart bread as part of their menu as of late too. The House Rolls at Rosemead, in all its mushroom and bacon fat-glazed glory, comes with a serving of Shiitake Cultured Butter that’ll leave you asking for more, while the Kubaneh at Binary is just pure, fluffy goodness we can’t get enough of.
Here’s where to get pull apart bread in Singapore:
(Hero and featured image credit: @justinfoodprints via Instagram)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
Kubaneh is a traditionally Jewish Yemeni style bread, and the one here at Binary is set to impress. Think a deliciously thin outer layer that when pulled apart, reveals a cloud-like centre that you’ll polish off in no time. While we’d gladly have it on its own, it also comes with a serving of garlic butter and kombu butter that pairs well with the knobs of bread.
Read all about what to try at Binary here.
We love a good brioche, and the ones at Rosemead certainly do not disappoint. The House Rolls are glazed with a heady mushroom and bacon fat concoction that’s almost too tempting to look (and smell) at when it arrives. Pair it with a lavish spread of shiitake cultured butter and you’ll be sent straight to umami heaven. Read our review of Rosemead here.
(Image credit: @vanessa_kou via Instagram)
3 /6
A trip to Koal won’t be complete with its grilled meats, but to really kick off your meal, we suggest a serving of their Bread Roll too. The fluffy, fragrant rolls are baked in-house, infused with scatterings of bacon bits and grilled spring onions. Those who prefer a more balanced offering can always complement the rolls with lashings of sour cream and chive butter.
Pizza is essentially a type of bread, so we’re adding the airy Pane Fresco from Milano Pizza & Wine in this list too. The only difference? You can’t get just the bread on the a la carte menu here. The chewy, slow-fermented sourdough that’s used for the pizzas here come in a charred, bulbous form, as a complementary match made in heaven for the Bagna Cauda Steak Tartare. We’d get the tartare just for the Pane Fresco.
5 /6
Kausmo, a Les Amis concept that highlights conscious dining, has a retail arm, and it looks a lot like Krusty by Kausmo. Here, it sells items like artisanal bakes and kombucha, and you can only get the items via preorder on their social media channels. We have to admit, they don’t sell pull apart breads with every drop, but seasonal bakes like the Krusty XO Pullapart for Chinese New Year and the Cocoa & Butterscotch Snowflake Pullapart for Christmas have us wondering what the next mouthwatering rendition will be.
6 /6
How adorable are these Nutella-filled Hello kitty and Keroppi pull apart buns from The Baking Munchies? The home bakery conceptualises a whole host of too-cute-to-eat designs apart from these ones too, making them perfect for a themed party at home.