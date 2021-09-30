Review: All good things come in 10-inches at Wild Child Pizzette

The evolution of pizza in Singapore didn’t exactly move at breakneck speed. More often than not, diners reverted back the taste of nostalgia, with all but three flavours rotated on a regular basis, so it’s no surprise that restaurants felt an even lesser need to innovate.

Come 2021, the modern consumer — armed with experiences abroad and even more discerning taste buds — expects more from your average pie. As they should, naturally.

So with a name like Wild Child Pizzette, you get the drift that this isn’t your regular, old-school pizza place. Competition aside, it sees a departure from the authentic, wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas that its sister restaurants under The Cicheti Group offers. It is, after all, a concept that’s been in the making since all but 10 years ago.

“The extra time (blessed by the pandemic), however, gave us the perfect opportunity to encapsulate all the lessons we’ve learned over the years, and devote them into refining a pizzeria and bar experience that is the sum of all our wildest imagination and best parts,” says restaurateur Liling Ong.



Kurobuta

Now, the interiors here is far from the grungy, hole-in-the-wall New York aesthetic you might have imagined. Diners will find a clean, almost Muji-esque colour scheme to the eatery, studded with motifs from local designers Ripple Root, found mostly on the signage and raw porcelain wall sconces. On regular days — sans COVID-19 restrictions, of course — the joint is also said to broadcast a playlist brimming with old-school hip-hop influences from New York to Japan. For now, just the chatter from your dining partner(s) will have to do.

While at the heart of any self-respecting pizzeria is, well, the pizzas, we think you shouldn’t skip out on a starter or two here. The Kurotuba is one dish you cannot miss here, and you’ll have to decide for yourself if it’s more similar to siew yoke or porchetta. We’re talking juicy and fatty meat that’s complemented by the crunch of its spiced-rubbed crackling, elevated by Crack Oil — chef Aun’s housemade chilli oil.

Pro tip: the Crack Oil is pretty addictive and also pairs well with just about any of the pizzas here, so be sure to get additional servings like we did. If you’re not one for spicy food, don’t worry; this isn’t as tongue-numbing as you think it might be.

Crispy Fried Margherita

Trio Formaggio

Wild Child Pizzette, similar to many of its peers in the haute-slice market, uses a special recipe to create a crust that’s uniquely theirs. What sets the establishment apart, however, is its pillowy, almost chewy dough. Here, traditional Italian pre-yeast Biga goes through a twice-fermented process (with 00 flour, salt and water) that takes no less than 60 hours each time to create, resulting in the ultimate Neapolitan style crust.

The classic margarita — with its iconic mozzarella, tomato and basil offering — follows the mantra of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” by being faithful to its roots. There is, however a little twist here, and by a little we mean deep-frying the pizza dough before it’s embellished with pool of stracciatella, semi-dried San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil and aged parmigiana shavings.

Spianata Calabrese

After two quick snaps on your phone (pics or it didn’t happen), you’d best be eating this quickly if you wanted to really lean into the dual crispy-chewy textures of the crust, before resetting your palate with a glass of Motoshibori sake that’s citrus-y, sweet and umami. Not a fan of sake? The beverage programme, helmed by sommelier-business partner Ronald Kamiyama, sees a host of drinks from producers that adopt organic, biodynamic, and sustainable practices, including beers and wine.

Apart from the Crispy Fried Margherita, the kitchen also offers other 10-inch delights that are topped with a variety of combinations. The Spianata Calabrese sees an intriguing union of fior di latte, wood-fired salami and fennel seeds, which are then drizzled with a shower of Sichuan chilli honey. The Cavolo Nero spotlights the Tuscan kale, and is dressed with garlic confit and pickled onion companions.

Needless to say, each came with an airy, bulbous crust that’s freckled with bits of char that bounced back with each chew — none of that bland, boring stuff here.

Wild Child Pizzette is located at 50 Circular Rd, Singapore 049405. It is open from Monday to Saturday: 12.00pm to 2.30pm for lunch and 5.30pm to 10.30pm for dinner.