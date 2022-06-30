Satisfy your meat cravings at these yakiniku joints in town

The next time you’re craving some meat (without your plant-based friends, of course), perhaps you’ll want to head to the best Japanese yakiniku restaurant in Singapore.

Grilled meats aren’t an unfamiliar concept here. After all, you’ll find throngs of guests waiting in line outside plenty of Korean barbecue restaurants along Telok Ayer street.

Yet, though yakiniku is conventionally believed to have been brought to Japan by Korean immigrants who settled in Osaka, and adapted to local tastebuds, not many think of the cuisine when they hankering for some grilled meat.

(Image credit: Magosaburo)

It’s easy to see why too: yakiniku spots tend to use pricier meats like wagyu and Kobe beef, as the main focus of the cuisine is to draw out the natural flavour of the meat, and many cuts of beef do not come marinated or pre-seasoned.

Here’s where to find the best yakiniku joints in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Magosaburo)