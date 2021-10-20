11 best restaurants that serve Edomae sushi in Singapore

From supermarkets to Michelin-starred restaurants, sushi is a stalwart for many diners. The next time you’re hungry for this quintessentially Japanese dish, consider these 11 restaurants that serve the best sushi in Singapore.

Much of the sushi we know today is a style called Edomae that originated between 1603 to 1867. Back then, Tokyo was known as Edo, and fish such as tuna, bonito, halibut, and shellfish were harvested from Tokyo Bay, or Edo-mae.

Due to the lack of refrigeration, chefs preserved the catch through various methods such as curing, marinating, and pickling with ingredients like soy sauce and vinegar. The fish was then layered on top of hand-shaped rice mounds called nigirizushi.

In Singapore, Edomae nigiri sushi is can be both affordable and atmospheric. You can find cheaper options from convenience stores, but be prepared to pay for the highest quality fish combined with top notch techniques.

Many higher end restaurants also serve them omakase style. This means the chef decides what you eat, a choice primarily based on seasonality and whatever is freshest.

Read on for the best sushi restaurants in Singapore: