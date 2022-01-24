Your last-minute guide to the best CNY food, drinks, and delicious gifts

Chinese New Year is next week. If you do not have your yu sheng ordered, snacks ready and booze on ice, we’re here to help with this last-minute guide to the best CNY food, drinks, and delicious gifts.
For lo hei ideas, turn to Chopsuey Cafe‘s healthy take with kale and celeriac, or Din Tai Fung‘s version with smoked salmon, crispy yam strips and crunchy fish skin. For a more luxurious yu sheng, check out the Iberico pork and truffle variations from 1-Altitude‘s group of restaurants. Ce La Vi promises a glitzy six-course meal, while The Coconut Club offers local favourites for up to 10 people.
On to sweets. The Fat Kid Bakery is injecting their signature sourdough bomboloni with festive flavours, and Godiva is offering chocolate truffles imprinted with auspicious symbols. The Kampong Bakery blends traditional ingredients with Western pastries, while Lady M presents an impressively designed box packed with CNY goodies.
For snacks made the good old way, Webuy has teamed up with Malaysian food producers to bring them easily to local consumers, while Pony bottles a new cocktail that’s both celebratory and sumptuous.
Read on to find out more, then check out our guides to bak kwa, deliveries, pineapple tarts, snacks and more this Year of the Tiger.
Popular home-based turned brick-and-mortar brand The Fat Kid Bakery is churning out its signature sourdough bomboloni in CNY-appropriate flavours. They have a Roasted Sesame version featuring homemade sesame praline, and the muah chee-inspired Peanut Crunch. Also returning for the Year of the Tiger is the fragrant Oolong Milk Tea and tangy Yuzu Creme.
Available until 27 February 2022. Order three days in advance.
Dig into a CNY feast amid the lush surroundings of Dempsey Hill at Chopsuey Cafe. The restaurant is offering a set menu for five (S$88++ per person) that brings together Chinese comfort dishes with Western and Southeast Asian influences.
The set opens with Chopsuey’s Lucky Lunar Lo Hei with trout, kale, celeriac, sprouts, red radish, blueberries and wild rice, then progresses to starters of Shredded Filo Seafood Roll, Sticky Chicken Rice Balls and Caramelised Pork Belly Bites. Mains range from Red Curry Slipper Lobsters to White Pepper Espresso Ribs, and dessert features a Steamed Kaya Pudding.
Available until 15 February 2022
In honour of the Year of the Tiger, Godiva’s limited edition Chinese New Year gift boxes are decked out in shades of red and gold with illustrations of fortune coins and the animal, and come three sizes for small parties to large gatherings. Inside are truffles of 85% Dark Ganache Chocolate, Pecan Praline Milk Chocolate and Raspberry Orange White Chocolate, all printed with tiger symbols.
Available at all Godiva locations and online
Welcome the Year of the Tiger with a celebratory menu at Ce La Vi, which is putting together a six-course meal (S$398++ for two pax) backed by Singapore’s skyline.
Start the celebration with a yu sheng of salmon, peanut, sesame, honey plum sauce and lotus chips, then move on to Hokkaido Scallop Ceviche & Clam with Baeri Oscietra Caviar. Coconut Saffron Mussel Cappuccino is next, followed by Grilled King Prawns then A5 Kagoshima Wagyu Beef with asparagus and truffle in Kampot pepper sauce. Finally, Tiger Prosperity dessert stars jasmine tea cremeux, orange pineapple marmalade and biscuit sponge.
Available until 6 February 2022
The Kampong Bakery’s Chinese New Year Fortune Box ($28) features four pastries based on Head Chef Ng Si Yin’s memories of the festival and showcases her blending of local flavours with classic Western desserts.
The bakes are recommended to be consumed in this sequence: Orange Sugee, which combines buttery sugee cake with sweet citrus, before moving on to the Pineapple Kaffir Lime Tart. The Black Sesame Financier is next, which brings tang yuan and brown butter together, before ending with Sichuan Peppercorn Chocolate Cookie.
Whatsapp (link below) to order
Usher in the New Year from home with Chinese New Year specialties from 1-Group’s portfolio of restaurants. Look forward to a variety of yusheng such as The Alkaff Mansion’s rendition with Iberico pork or Monti’s take with truffles, a set menu by Mimi Restaurant including Atlantic cod fillet and roast duck, and the Kum ‘Huat’ Cocktail with gin, elderflower and kumquat.
Lady M’s Lunar New Year Tiger Gift Set is an architectural marvel. The box fans out to reveal a five red envelopes and six new confections from the Lady M Bon Bon collection.
You can purchase the box on its own (S$89), but the bundle that includes their new 9-inch Black Sugar Peanut Mille Crepes (S$200) is a worthwhile treat. Made with more than 20 slices of crepes layered with peanut butter cream, each cake is topped with a jelly of black sugar molasses from Okinawa and sprinkled with crushed peanuts.
Available online until 15 February 2022
Popular Taiwanese restaurant chain Din Tai Fung rolls out the yu sheng for CNY alongside its iconic xiao long bao. There is the Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng (S$48.80, serves 4 to 6), which showcases Norwegian smoked salmon alongside crispy yam strips, carrots, green and white radish, toasted white sesame seeds and fragrant roasted peanuts. Fried Salmon Skin (S$4.80) is an additional but worthy add on, which adds more crunch and savouriness to the dish.
Available at all locations for dine in or takeaway until 15 February 2022
Get CNY goodies easily on Webuy, a social e-commerce platform that partners with local and regional food producers to offer low prices on auspicious dishes.
For the celebration, they teamed up with local restaurants such as On & On Diners, A-One, KL Tai Pai Tong, Buey Tahan Seafood and Shi Zi Tou to offer specialities like pen cai along with their signature dishes. They’re also working with Malaysian bakeries to sell snacks from handmade pineapple tarts to charcoal-grilled love letters.
Download the app to shop
The Coconut Club’s CNY Lemakase Feasts for groups of up to 6 (S$268) or 10 (S$388) feature exclusive dishes not available for dine-in. Each set also includes a platter of their hyper-popular kueh platter, made with author of “The Way of Kueh,” Christopher Tan.
Start with crisp and moreish Tauhu Bergedil with Kicap Manis and share mains such as fragrant, tender Ayam Tempra, comforting Sayur Lodeh and a light, bright Gado Gado with peanut sauce. Pomfret Assam Pedas satisfies with a rich sauce over tender fish, while Telur Sambal Ikan Bilis brings the heat.
To finish, indulge in the Signature Kueh Platter of Kueh Kosui, Kueh Bingka and Kueh Salat, or the limited edition collaboration with Tan offering Kueh Sarang Semut, Kueh Bakar Tapai and Nagasari Pisang.
Available until 2 February 2022
Jigger & Pony, which registered in the top ten of the 2021 World’s 50 Best Bars list, launches a new bottled cocktail to celebrate Chinese New Year. The Momo 75 is a crowd-pleasing take on the classic French 75, and pairs Roku Gin and champagne reduction with the bright, fruity flavours of peach and granny smith apples. Mint lends a crisp and cooling touch to the finish.
Available online now