6 unique yusheng dishes to try this Chinese New Year 2022

If there’s one dish everyone needs on their table at Chinese New Year, it’s definitely yusheng.

The Singaporean/Malaysian tradition is often symbolised with abundance, prosperity and good fortune and we could all use with a some of that these days, if we’re to be completely honest.

While the regular off-the-shelf option works for many in a pinch, we think it best to #treatyourself to some better options this year. After all, it’s an annual affair celebrating reunion and the well-being of our loved ones, so why not go all out? We’ve put together a list of some of the most interesting ones around to make this affair an unforgettable one.

Our hotlist of the best yusheng dishes to try this CNY 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Madame Fan)