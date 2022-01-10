6 unique yusheng dishes to try this Chinese New Year 2022

If there’s one dish everyone needs on their table at Chinese New Year, it’s definitely yusheng.
The Singaporean/Malaysian tradition is often symbolised with abundance, prosperity and good fortune and we could all use with a some of that these days, if we’re to be completely honest.
While the regular off-the-shelf option works for many in a pinch, we think it best to #treatyourself to some better options this year. After all, it’s an annual affair celebrating reunion and the well-being of our loved ones, so why not go all out? We’ve put together a list of some of the most interesting ones around to make this affair an unforgettable one.
Our hotlist of the best yusheng dishes to try this CNY 2022:
(Hero and featured image credit: Madame Fan)
Instead of a mountain of vegetables, the Abalone & Salmon with Gold Foil Lo Hei in ‘Shun De’ Style from Yan features a mound of of freshly fried, crispy vermicelli that’s laced with shredded purple and yellow sweet potatoes, pickled ginger and gold flakes for good measure. Sliced cucumbers, sesame seeds and bell peppers form a colourful moat at the bottom, and the entire sculpture is crowned with fresh slices of salmon and braised abalone for a year of abundance.
The Abalone & Salmon with Gold Foil Lo Hei in ‘Shun De’ Style from Yan is only available for dine-in.
The highlight of every yusheng are the sashimi slices, but more often than not, most servings come with a modest amount that leaves everyone at the table hunting them down in after the chaotic mix. If you’re not one to search, then you’ll need the Blossom Shunde-style Yu Sheng from Madame Fan this year. From thick slices of premium Halibut Sashimi to a lower ratio of salad to raw fish serving, this is one indulgent plate you won’t forget.
The Blossom Shunde-style Yu Sheng from Madame Fan is only available for dine-in.
We haven’t forgotten about our vegetarian friends, and we’re certainly not settling for a basic opt out of the sashimi. For a garden-esque treat for everyone at the table, we’re going for the Purple Cauliflower and Lily Bulbs from Summer Palace. Think fresh vegetables peppered with crunchy purple cauliflower and lily bulbs that make for a refreshing alternative this year.
The Purple Cauliflower and Lily Bulbs from Summer Palace is only available for dine-in.
After a stellar debut last year, Basilico is bringing back the Italian “Yu Sheng”, a luxurious assemblage of ingredients that include Angel Hair Pasta, Apple Wood Smoked Salmon, Amalfi Lemon-poached Baby Scallops, Norcia Black Truffles, Avruga Caviar and Pickled Porcini Mushrooms.
The Italian “Yu Sheng” from Basilico is only available for dine-in.
Part of Chopsuey Cafe’s five-course Lunar New Year Set, the Lucky Lunar ‘Lo Hei’is an even healthier take on your regular yusheng. The variation here comes with a host of wholesome ingredients that are good for your gut: think trout, kale, celeriac, sprouts, red radish, blueberries and wild rice.
The Lucky Lunar ‘Lo Hei’ from Chopsuey Cafe is only available for dine-in.
While we’re still on a holiday standstill these days, the best way to travel, in our opinion, is through our tastebuds. Whisk yourself away on a Bangkok adventure with the Toss Into Thai Style Yusheng from Bali Thai, crowned with ingredients like sweet green mango, crunchy cashew nuts, soft jellyfish, citrus-forward ginger flowers, and lemon leaves on top of the usual usual yusheng suspects.