Sake, Women’s Day and Jap fruit cocktails: 10 bar events to check out this March

We hope you’re thirsty as we round up 10 bar events happening this March 2022 in Singapore.

For International Women’s Day on 8 March, Smoke & Mirrors puts their bar back in the spotlight with her own cocktail creation. Burger & Lobster Raffles Hotel offers a free bottle of champagne if you come early, and Level 33 pours free-flow drinks for ladies only.

It’s springtime in Japan at Waku Ghin, as the two-Michelin-starred restaurant rolls out cocktails made from seasonal Japanese fruits. If you prefer sake, there’s an ongoing campaign featuring 30 restaurants serving local and international seafood dishes alongside it.

For gin fans, Flow Bar is offering a masterclass on how to make your own gin cocktail, and Raffles Courtyard teams up with Four Pillars. The Balvenie closes their whisky dinner series at Cure, and MO Bar bundles four signature cocktails in an experience package. On Sundays, Ce La Vi throws a barbecue up high with Penfolds.

10 bar events in Singapore to check out this March 2022: