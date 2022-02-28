Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Sake, Women’s Day and Jap fruit cocktails: 10 bar events to check out this March
Sake, Women’s Day and Jap fruit cocktails: 10 bar events to check out this March
Food & Drink
28 Feb 2022 05:15 PM

Sake, Women’s Day and Jap fruit cocktails: 10 bar events to check out this March

Jethro Kang
Sake, Women’s Day and Jap fruit cocktails: 10 bar events to check out this March
Food & Drink
Sake, Women’s Day and Jap fruit cocktails: 10 bar events to check out this March

We hope you’re thirsty as we round up 10 bar events happening this March 2022 in Singapore.

For International Women’s Day on 8 March, Smoke & Mirrors puts their bar back in the spotlight with her own cocktail creation. Burger & Lobster Raffles Hotel offers a free bottle of champagne if you come early, and Level 33 pours free-flow drinks for ladies only.

It’s springtime in Japan at Waku Ghin, as the two-Michelin-starred restaurant rolls out cocktails made from seasonal Japanese fruits. If you prefer sake, there’s an ongoing campaign featuring 30 restaurants serving local and international seafood dishes alongside it.

For gin fans, Flow Bar is offering a masterclass on how to make your own gin cocktail, and Raffles Courtyard teams up with Four Pillars. The Balvenie closes their whisky dinner series at Cure, and MO Bar bundles four signature cocktails in an experience package. On Sundays, Ce La Vi throws a barbecue up high with Penfolds.

10 bar events in Singapore to check out this March 2022:

Jump To / Table of Contents

8 March: International Women's Day at Smoke & Mirrors

1 /10

8 March: International Women's Day at Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors spotlights their bar back and front-of-house staff Kathleen Galicia on International Women’s Day with her own cocktail creation. Called Forget-me-not (S$18++), the purple number is floral, sweet and spicy, and only available that day. They’re also offering free-flow Besserat de Bellefon Champagne for two hours at S$88++ per person, with a glass of Forget-me-not as a welcome drink.

Free-flow champagne, Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 7.30pm to 9.30pm

8 March: International Women's Day at Smoke & Mirrors
Address
1 St. Andrew's Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 178957 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9380 6313
Book here
8 March: International Women's Day at Burger & Lobster

2 /10

8 March: International Women's Day at Burger & Lobster

For International Women’s Day, Burger & Lobster is giving away a free bottle of Telmont Reserve Rosé to the first ten groups of ladies who dine at their Raffles Hotel location. Both outlets are also serving a special cocktail called Porfirio (S$14++). It features Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, where Trudiann Branker worked as the distillery’s first Women Master Blender.

8 March: International Women's Day at Burger & Lobster
Address
328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6971 6127
Book here
8 March: Free-flow drinks for women at Level 33

3 /10

8 March: Free-flow drinks for women at Level 33

Level 33 celebrates International Women’s Day on 8 March with a free-flow package for ladies (S$88++ each). For two hours, they offer non stop cocktail classics like Aperol Spritz, Mojito and G&T, house wines and prosecco, as well as their house-brewed beers.

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 11.30am to 10.30pm 

8 March: Free-flow drinks for women at Level 33
Address
8 Marina Blvd, #33-01, Singapore 018981 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6834 3133
Book here
Now till 13 March: Seafood Loves Sake

4 /10

Now till 13 March: Seafood Loves Sake

Sake is more than just a pairing with Japanese food, as this campaign wants to show. Titled Seafood Loves Sake, 30 restaurants including Bar Cicheti, FOC, Geylang Claypot Rice, Fleurette, Punjab Grill, and Morsels are pairing some of their signature seafood dishes with their preferred choice of sake.

Head to the website for the full list of restaurants.

Now till 13 March: Seafood Loves Sake
Website
Website here
13 March: gin cocktail masterclass at Flow Bar

5 /10

13 March: gin cocktail masterclass at Flow Bar

Former travel booking site Native is marking their change to an “experience concierge” with a launch campaign called Like A Native. One of the experiences they offer is a gin cocktail masterclass (S$80) at Flow Bar, where head bartender Ricky Paiva will teach you how to use fresh ingredients to make your favourite gin drink.

Sunday, 13 March 2022, 4pm to 6pm

13 March: gin cocktail masterclass at Flow Bar
Book here
1-31 March: seasonal fruit cocktails at Waku Ghin

6 /10

1-31 March: seasonal fruit cocktails at Waku Ghin

Waku Ghin showcases springtime in Japan through their cocktails (S$25++ each) made from premium Japanese fruits. There’s the highly prized musk melon from Shizuoka, a barrel-aged Negroni featuring honey lime from the same prefecture, and Fukuoka strawberry in the rum-based Tochigi Ichigo.

1-31 March: seasonal fruit cocktails at Waku Ghin
Address
Level 2 Dining, L2-03 The Shoppes at, 2 Bayfront Ave, Marina Bay Sands, 018956 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6688 8507
Now till 21 April: The Balvenie Handcrafted By Cure

7 /10

Now till 21 April: The Balvenie Handcrafted By Cure

The Balvenie wraps up its Handcrafted By series at Nua Irish restaurant, Cure. The one-Michelin-starred eatery is serving two dishes that incorporates the Speyside whisky: a twice-smoked salmon brushed with The Balvenie 14 Year Old The Week of Peat, and a dessert filled with peat-smoked ice cream. A Whisky Sour made with The Balvenie 14 Year Old Caribbean Cask, umeshu and sage is also available. The items are served as part of the full menu at S$396++ with alcohol pairing.

Now till 21 April: The Balvenie Handcrafted By Cure
Address
21 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089128 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6221 2189
Book here
Now till 23 June: Raffles Courtyard & Four Pillars Gin

8 /10

Now till 23 June: Raffles Courtyard & Four Pillars Gin

Raffles Courtyard teams up with Four Pillars Gin for cocktails and gin flights. You can taste the award-winning gins in four creations by the bar and two by the Yarra Valley distillery (S$20++ each). The Four Pillars Gin Flight (S$15++) is another option, which includes three expressions and tonic.

Daily until 23 June 2022, 3pm to 10.30pm

Now till 23 June: Raffles Courtyard & Four Pillars Gin
Address
328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 189673 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6412 1816
Ongoing: MO BAR Cocktail Experience

9 /10

Ongoing: MO BAR Cocktail Experience

MO Bar is offering a MO Bar Cocktail Experience (S$156.75, usual price S$181.50) that lets you taste what makes them one of the World’s 50 Best Bars. The package includes four signature cocktails, two bar bites and an evening of their delightful hospitality.

Ongoing: MO BAR Cocktail Experience
Address
5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797 google map
Phone
6885 3500
Get it here
Every Sunday: Ce La Vi BBQ with Penfolds

10 /10

Every Sunday: Ce La Vi BBQ with Penfolds

Ce La Vi fires up the grill at their Sky Lounge for a cookout with Penfolds wines. There’s seafood like octopus, oyster and barramundi, free range chicken, lamb chops and Black Angus ribeye for meat, and charred broccolini for greens. Penfolds Koonunga Hill riesling and shiraz go for S$88 a bottle.

Every Sunday, 5pm onwards

Every Sunday: Ce La Vi BBQ with Penfolds
Address
1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, 018971 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6508 2188
Book here
Drinks Cocktails Bars Events Sake March 2022
Jethro Kang
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.