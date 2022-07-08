10 drink events to spend your evenings (and days) at this July 2022

Thirsty this month? These ten drink events in July 2022 will meet and exceed your boozy needs.

For cocktails, Aperol is organising bar crawls and guided tours across four hip neighbourhoods in Singapore, and Hendrick’s is serving refreshers at Sunset Cinema in Sentosa. Savour drinks with a global outlook at Club 5, and cocktails with nature in mind at Smoke & Mirrors. Then try your hand at mixing during a cocktail masterclass by Sui Gin.

For vinophiles, Krug is teaming up with three top restaurants here to showcase a single ingredient paired with their latest champagne, and Tapas,24 is hosting a tasting of wines from around Spain. On Friday and Saturday evenings, Tiong Bahru Bakery Foothills transforms into The Drunken Baker, serving sourdough pizzas and natural wines.

Free-flow drinks are never a bad idea (until you’re face-down in the toilet), and Indigo Hotel is throwing a bottomless Sunday brunch at its garden. For a classy way to cap off Sundays, head to Astor Bar for oysters and nonstop champagne.

10 drink events this July 2022