12 food and drink events to feast on this November 2021

The festive season comes early with whisky dinners, bar birthdays, and a celebration of all things cocktails at these 12 food and drink events this November.

This month, local craft brewer Niang marks its first anniversary with new beers and a party at Orh Gao, as Mr Stork cosies up to Neon Pigeon for special cocktails at its fourth birthday. Smoke & Mirrors is also blowing out the candles with guest shifts and interactive art, while 1-Altitude brings back its art influenced Aisa dining sessions.

It’s a busy time over at Raffles Hotel, which is hosting Old Fashioned Week, a reimagining of the Singapore Sling, and captivating vodka drinks across its four bars. The St. Regis is overhauling its entire bar programme in the Asia Pacific, and Singapore is one of the first to implement it.

Whiskies get a foot in with dinner pairings by Glenfiddich, which is recreating its distillery experience at Nutmeg & Clove, as The Balvenie swoons next to Thevar‘s contemporary Indian food.

If pisco is your disco, there’s a celebration of the Peruvian spirit on now till the end of November. Consider that as warm up for the monthlong Singapore Cocktail Festival starting 12 November. Read on to find out more.