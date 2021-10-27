4 cocktails you have to order from The Old Man Singapore’s bold V3 menu

Craft cocktail bar The Old Man Singapore recently launched its V3 menu with nine new drinks that writes a “whimsical love letter” to author Ernest Hemingway. More crucially, they represent a major step in the bar’s evolution to carve out an identity for themselves.

Opened in 2019, the bar is an offshoot of the acclaimed Hong Kong bar with the same name. While they shared their first two menus, The Old Man Singapore flexes its independence through their latest offerings. “We wanted to be distinct and stand on our own,” said founder and managing partner Andrew Yap.

The bar approaches this in a few ways. Cocktails are no longer named after Hemingway’s stories. Instead, they mark crucial years in his colourful life. The drinks also feature a wider range of spirits, unlike the previous gin-heavy menus.

Nods to the influential author are now more subtle. Latin was still widely used during Hemingway’s time, and the bar adopts the genus names for certain ingredients. Hemingway’s romantic partners appear in some cocktails as well.

The menu also is built with sustainability in mind. The bar incorporates sour elements through tartaric and citric acids, cutting down its use of fresh fruits by almost 80 percent. Vegetable glycerin is substituted for egg white, and gomme syrup offers a longer shelf life and less sugar over simple syrup.

“It’s more complex in terms of preparation, but it lets us be more socially responsible,” said Yap.

The new menu took over three and a half months to complete, and Yap said it was his team who steered the bar in their new direction. “I was just the scriptwriter,” he said. “They were the producers. Everyone has a fair share and there is no individualism. I’m very proud of them.”

Check out the four cocktails we tried and loved from The Old Man Singapore below:

#1899

The #1899 is a rum- and soy-based cocktail that pays tribute to the year Hemingway was born. Soy beans are fermented for up to three days to form a kefir, and house-made pandan distillate adds a grassy, nutty note to this creamy drink.

The cocktail is meant to recall Hemingway’s childhood, but at 70 millilitres of rum, it’s definitely not innocent. “It’s very boozy,” Yap said. “People don’t realise it packs a punch.”

#1921

The #1921 represents the year when Hemingway married his first wife, Hadley Richardson. They moved to Paris, had their first child, but he eventually left her for his second wife.

The couple’s bittersweet romance is recreated through this rum and coffee cocktail. Spent grounds from Kizuna cafe are sous vide to make a coffee vinegar. That is combined with cacao rum and elderflower for a floral yet dark tipple with a toasty, caramel backbone.

Hemingway’s third wife, Martha Gellhorn, shows up in the #1940. She was a writer, war correspondent, and novelist as well, and was the only woman who landed on Normandy beach during World War Two.

The bar captures her fearlessness through this Manhattan style cocktail. Sour mash whiskey gives the drink a boldness, while sous vide dried figs and chocolate infused wine add dark fruits, reminiscent of a strong, velvety red wine.

#1952 The #1952 evokes the frustration Hemingway felt after “Across The River and Into The Trees” was critically panned. He channeled his emotions into writing “The Old Man and the Sea” in eight weeks, which was published in 1952 and won the Pulitzer Prize that same year.

The cocktail throws up a whirlwind of unexpected flavours too. Green peppers are gently torched, distilled, and mixed with tequila reposado plus orange liqueur. It has an upfront vegetal and spicy character, but somehow they gel together. We would like to think that this was how Hemingway felt when he finished his seminal piece.

The Old Man Singapore is located at 55 Keong Saik Road, #01-04, Singapore 089158, and is open from 5pm — 10.30pm on Tuesdays to Sundays.