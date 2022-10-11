5 new drink products to stock up on this October 2022

In October’s issue of new drink products: illustrious cognacs, the ideal gin for a martini, a champagne fridge, exemplary Australian red wines, and an absinthe that you may or may not be able to buy.

South Australian winery Wakefield Taylors has brought its Masterstroke collection of red wines here that display all the top qualities of the region’s different climates. At Veuve Clicquot, sustainability meets a striking form factor in the champagne house’s new Icons collection.

Rebranded and redesigned, Bisquit & Dubouché delivers two cognacs that pulls from its long history while positioning itself for the modern drinker, as No.3 London Dry Gin updates its award-winning spirit with a new bottle shape. At Hendrick’s, the news is all about its latest absinthe. It is officially not for sale in Singapore, but we know where you can get one.

