In October’s issue of new drink products: illustrious cognacs, the ideal gin for a martini, a champagne fridge, exemplary Australian red wines, and an absinthe that you may or may not be able to buy.
South Australian winery Wakefield Taylors has brought its Masterstroke collection of red wines here that display all the top qualities of the region’s different climates. At Veuve Clicquot, sustainability meets a striking form factor in the champagne house’s new Icons collection.
Rebranded and redesigned, Bisquit & Dubouché delivers two cognacs that pulls from its long history while positioning itself for the modern drinker, as No.3 London Dry Gin updates its award-winning spirit with a new bottle shape. At Hendrick’s, the news is all about its latest absinthe. It is officially not for sale in Singapore, but we know where you can get one.
5 new drink products to stock up on this October 2022
Bisquit Cognac returns to its roots with a rebrand and new shape. Founded in 1819, the cognac is now known as Bisquit & Dubouché, which invokes both the name of its founder, Alexandre Bisquit, and Adrien Dubouché, a painter, ceramist, and Bisquit’s business partner. Both the VSOP and XO are now repackaged in a stout, squarish bottle, and the brand’s griffin logo is embossed onto the glass. The liquid inside still continues the brand’s tradition of harvesting grapes from four grand crus, which are naturally fermented, double distilled in copper pot stills, and aged in handmade oak casks to produce cognac with an intense fruitiness, floral character, and incredible richness.
Available on Shopee, Lazada, and by emailing Campari Group’s Rare Division.
Hendrick’s latest product is not another gin, but it has plenty in common. The brand has released an absinthe that contains all the hallmarks of the spirit but with Hendrick’s signature of cucumber and rose, along with five other botanicals. The alcohol level is lower than traditional absinthes too, resulting in a refreshingly approachable tipple that is also elegant and subtle. Hendrick’s is currently only offering it through 20 Singapore bars and tasked them to make cocktails out of it, but you can get it from overseas retailers.
Available on The Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt.
Despite being a four-time world’s best gin champion, No.3 London Dry Gin has reinvented itself with a new bottle design. Now hexagonal in shape to reflect its six botanicals – Angelica root, sweet orange peel, grapefruit peel, cardamon seeds, juniper berries, and coriander seeds – the ingredients are distilled in a direct-fire pot-still to bring balance to its juniper, citrus, and spice character. It is a gin that does not shield away from the spotlight, so use it in the simplest of cocktails like a G&T and Martini.
Available at 1855 The Bottle Shop.
Veuve Clicquot sets out a road map for its future with the unveiling of its Icons collection. The series features the champagne house’s most iconic designs reimagined with sustainability in mind, including the customisable Veuve Clicquot Arrows, which is entirely plastic-free, fully recyclable, and uses significantly less greenhouse emissions to produce. They have also turned the iconic SMEG fridge into a wine chiller that keeps a bottle cool for up to two hours. Crucially, the collection symbolises how all Veuve Clicquot products will be made from now on.
Available at the Veuve Clicquot Icons pop-up at Ion Orchard from 16-24 October 2022.
Wakefield Taylor launches its Masterstroke series here, which showcases the impact that South Australia has on a uniquely Australian red blend. Out of the three-bottle collection, the highlight is the Wakefield Masterstroke Cabernet Shiraz 2017. Hailing from the award-winning winery’s home in Clare Valley, the wine defies the vintage’s heavy rainfall with complex notes of plum, spice, blueberry, and mint, backed by silky tannins and a long, complex finish. The other is the McLaren Vale Shiraz 2019, which is matured in American oak to produce opulent flavours of ripe plum, dark cherries, and toast, while the Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 from Coonawarra offers soft, ripe tannin with plenty of blackcurrant, mint, and dark chocolate.
Available at Bottles & Bottles.