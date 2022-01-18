5 twists to shake up the classic Sidecar cocktail, according to Singapore’s best bartenders

The sidecar is better known today as a tool for people desperate to look cool (that’s you, dog owners, who put your goggle-wearing pooch in one), but for a while, it was the cocktail of choice for the bourgeoisie.

A synthesis of cognac, triple sec orange liqueur and lemon juice, it once fuelled cultural movements such as the Roaring Twenties and the Jazz Age. Today, it provides the template for craft cocktail bars to offer discerning twists.

As with many cocktails, the origins of the Sidecar is murky. Said to be named after a US Army captain who enjoyed riding around in the motorcycle attachment, one version claimed it was invented in Paris after World War I, where the American creative class sought refuge during Prohibition. Another tale placed its birth in London around the same time.

Also disputed is the building of the drink. Some called for equal measures of all ingredients. Others declared it should be two parts cognac, one part triple sec and one part lemon juice. A sugared rim was also de rigueur.

A century later, the classic Sidecar has dropped the sweetened rim and settled on a 3:2:1 dimension, with certain requirements. “The cognac has to have character with complex flavours,” said Colin Chia, Co-Founder & Brand Director at Nutmeg & Clove and the newly opened Last Word. “Lemon juice needs to be freshly squeezed.” For the triple sec, Chia reaches for the crisp sweetness of Cointreau.

One cognac option is the newly launched Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal. Composed of eaux de vie from top vineyards in Cognac, Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne, the spirit is matured in gently charred Limousin oak, giving it a distinctive toasted profile with subtle notes of vanilla and brioche. “These flavours pair naturally with Cointreau and lemon juice, and the flavours of Remy 1738 still stands out in the cocktail,” Chia said.

Even then, the Sidecar is ripe for reinterpretation. For something richer, Chia adds a touch of Okinawan sugar, or more cognac and less Cointreau for a drier take. Then there are bartenders from some of Singapore’s best bars, who sought inspiration from Indian sweets, art and Japanese flavours to create the five remixes below.

However you want to approach your Sidecar, Chia offered an essential tip. “Always taste your cocktail before you shake especially when citrus fruits are used,” he said. “Different batches will differ in levels of acidity and sweetness.”

Classic Sidecar

By Colin Chia, Nutmeg & Clove, Last Word

45ml Cognac

15ml Cointreau

5ml Dry orange brandy liqueur

15ml Fresh lemon juice

Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

5 twists to shake up the classic Sidecar cocktail

Tokyo Drift

By Gavin Teravasan, Studio 1939

35ml Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

10ml Cointreau

30ml Yuzu honey

Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

The Cracked Cardinal

By Arathorn, Tippling Club

40ml Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal infused with Palo Santo wood

15ml Creme de peche

15ml Vetiver syrup

20ml Lemon juice

2 Spritz of white sage

Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Colours Around Us

By Edu Zamora, Smoke & Mirrors

35ml Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

5ml Cointreau

20ml Red apple mint cordial

1 Dash lime bitters

1 Dash lemon bitters

1 Dash peach bitters

Stir and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with edible paint.

Roaring 20s

By Bai Jiawei, Stay Gold Flamingo

40ml Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

20ml Cointreau

1 Dash saline

1 Barspoon citric acid

Top up with carbonated fresh coconut water

Build in a tall glass with ice. Garnish with an orange twist.

Ghevar

By Adrian Besa, MO BAR

60ml Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

15ml Cointreau

10ml Pedro Ximenez sherry

5ml Spiced honey syrup

15ml Lemon juice

Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal can be purchased from Lazmall and Amazon.