6 Japanese craft cocktail bars in Singapore for exquisite drinking

Japanese-style bartending exerts a powerful influence on the craft cocktail world, and these six bars in Singapore is where you can go to experience it.

Many of these places practice Ginza-style bartending, named after the Tokyo neighbourhood that houses many of the city’s renowned drinking dens. The general guidelines call for cocktails being made one at a time. The focus is on perfection over speed, which sometimes means a longer wait. The bartenders tend to dress in perfectly-fitting suits, and more often than not, the drinks are served in glassware thinner than the government’s excuses for raising GST.

From the OG of D.Bespoke to the recently opened House Bar, here are six to check out.

6 best Japanese craft cocktail bars in Singapore for a tipple this weekend: